The Philippine Stock Exchange index dropped 2 percent to 5,481.88 on Monday, its lowest close since May 18, 2020, as stagflation concerns, a weaker peso and expectations of further US rate hikes weighed on sentiment.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plunged 111.61 points, or 2 percent, to close at 5,481.88 on Monday, its lowest finish in more than six years or since May 18, 2020, when it settled at 5,479.35 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

The broader all shares index dropped 1.65 percent, or 52.15 points, to 3,102.78. The PSEi has now declined for four consecutive trading days and six of the past seven sessions, falling below the 5,600 support level and approaching the 5,400 mark. Japhet Tantiangco, research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said the decline reflected mounting stagflation concerns amid elevated inflation and slowing economic growth.

Also read Philippine Peso Slides Against US Dollar Amid Hawkish Fed Pressures

Fed Rate Hike Dampens Market Sentiment

He added that the possibility of another US Federal Reserve rate hike at its December meeting, following higher-than-expected US inflation in October, further dampened sentiment. With the local bourse's latest decline, it has given up its support at 5,600. New support is at 5,400, Tantiangco said. Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., said macroeconomic concerns persisted amid the prolonged economic slowdown and mounting inflationary pressures.

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Limlingan noted investors were also concerned that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may have limited room for further monetary tightening, as broader price pressures complicate the outlook and additional rate increases could further weigh on economic activity. Philippine gross domestic product growth slowed to a new post-pandemic low of 2.1 percent in the third quarter, while consumer inflation hit a near four-year high of 7.8 percent in October.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the market's decline reflected weaker corporate earnings, stagflation concerns, rising US Treasury yields and a weaker peso. He also cited higher global borrowing costs and the peso's depreciation to 63.94 against the US dollar from 63.72 previously. The local currency weakened by 22 centavos to close at P63.94 from Friday's P63.72. It opened at P63.8 and traded from P63.745 to P63.95.

Peso Weakens Against Strengthening US Dollar

Volume reached $1.022 billion, markedly down from the previous P2.202 billion. Ricafort said the peso weakened as the US dollar strengthened against major global currencies. MUFG economist Lee Hardman said the renewed upward momentum in the USD has been driven primarily by an abrupt hawkish repricing of Fed rate hike expectations.

Market participants have moved to price in a more aggressive Fed tightening cycle following the third consecutive upside surprise in US core CPI in October and a hawkish shift in Fed rhetoric, Hardman said. As a result, the US rates market is now assigning a higher probability to three consecutive hikes in December, January and March, he added.

Brent crude oil prices also edged higher to around $96 per barrel amid renewed tensions involving the United States and Iran, although Ricafort noted prices remained below their recent peak of $118 per barrel recorded on Oct. 30. Higher oil prices could increase importation costs and inflationary pressures. Col Financial Group research analyst Denise Joaquin said aside from macroeconomic concerns, regional weakness also weighed on the PSEi amid worries over artificial intelligence-related developments in other markets.

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Global Shares Fall After Nvidia CEO Exit

Global shares fell on Monday after a volatile week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive officer. The chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's initial public offering this week are set to test whether the AI-fueled bull market still has further to run, Reuters reported. Tech stocks in Asia tumbled overnight, taking nearly 5 percent off Taiwanese equities and 3 percent off South Korea's. All sectoral indices closed in the red.

Mining and oil sank 3.69 percent to 666.51 points to 17,374.82. Services dropped 3.01 percent or 80.83 points to 2,606.94. Financials slumped 2.04 percent or 37.92 points to 1,819.41. Industrials fell 1.84 percent or 133.76 points to 7,131.62.

Property Sector Retreats Amid Negative Breadth

Property retreated 1.65 percent or 29.39 points to 1,749.18. Holding firms went down 0.5 percent or 21.95 points to 4,326.54. Among PSEi constituents, only five advanced, with Ayala Corp. posting the biggest gain of 1.70 percent. Market breadth was negative, with 131 decliners against 51 advancers, while 59 issues were unchanged.

Trading activity remained relatively brisk, with net value turnover reaching P6.49 billion, above the year-to-date average of P6.24 billion. Foreign investors were net sellers, recording outflows of P155.80 million, according to Philstocks data. On Friday, value turnover stood at P6.41 billion with 729.24 million issues traded. On Monday, value turnover rose to P7.17 billion with 484.51 million shares traded, as the market extended its losing streak to below the 5,600 support level.