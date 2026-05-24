Eco-Tourism Eco-Tourism Eco-Tourism

Nestled in the mountains of Benguet, Mount Costa offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. With its thoughtfully curated and evolving landscapes, installations, and ecological spaces, it has become a haven for nature lovers and eco-tourists alike.

Mount Costa in Benguet blends forest landscapes, art, conservation, and Cordilleran terrain into a sprawling eco-tourism space. The untouched gardens, forest trails, installations, and ecological spaces make it a massive walkable sanctuary far removed from Baguio Citys noise.

The pandemic has allowed its most memorable spaces to be sculpted and then reclaimed by nature. The Enchantress, a giant reclining female figure, was formed from sand, stone, and cement to disappear into the mountainside. There is a maze and surreal face sculpture that enhances the overall experience. The promise of slow tourism and personalized interactions with nature makes it a unique and memorable destination





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Eco-Tourism Mountain Sanctuary Strawberry Farming History Slow Tourism Sliding Garden Paths Installed Forms

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