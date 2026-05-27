ECCP Elects First Woman President Ahead of EU-ASEAN Summit

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines elects Diana Edralin as its first woman and Filipina president, setting the stage for the EU-ASEAN Business Summit and ongoing FTA negotiations.

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines ( ECCP ) made history on Wednesday by electing Diana Edralin as its new president, marking the first time a woman and a Filipina will lead the organization.

Edralin, who serves as the general manager of Roche Philippines, will head the board as the chamber gears up for the upcoming EU-ASEAN Business Summit scheduled for September 2026. Her election comes at a pivotal time following the conclusion of the sixth round of negotiations on the EU-Philippines free trade agreement (FTA) on May 22, 2026.

These negotiations are expected to open new avenues for trade and investment between the European Union and the Philippines, potentially boosting bilateral economic relations significantly. The ECCP plays a crucial role in fostering business ties between Europe and the Philippines, representing over 1,000 member companies. Outgoing president Paulo Duarte, who served for three years, was praised for expanding the organization s membership and strengthening its advocacy efforts.

Edralin will now lead a diverse board of directors that includes prominent figures from various industries. The newly elected officers include Lars Wittig, Ruben Camba, and Roman Menz as vice presidents, while Albert Perez takes on the role of treasurer. Judge Cesar Cruz will continue as corporate secretary, ensuring continuity in the chamber s governance.

The board also welcomes two new members: Ruben Camba, managing director for Southeast Asia at ACCIONA, and Liher Urbizu, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia. They join continuing members such as Bernd Schneider, area general manager of Raffles and Fairmont Philippines; Tarang Gupta, managing director of Alaska Milk Corp.; Juha-Pekka Hoikka, chief representative and managing director of Airbus Helicopters Philippines Inc.; Jaime Urquijo, group head at Ayala Land; and Sandeep Uppal, president of HSBC Philippines.

This diverse group of leaders will guide the ECCP s strategic direction from 2026 to 2027, focusing on advancing trade, investment, and economic partnerships between Europe and the Philippines. The chamber aims to support Philippine businesses in accessing European markets and attract more European investments into the country, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology. The EU-ASEAN Business Summit in September will be a key event where the ECCP will showcase opportunities for collaboration.

With the FTA negotiations progressing, the new board is poised to advocate for favorable terms that benefit both regions. Edralin s leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective, leveraging her experience in the pharmaceutical industry to address challenges in healthcare and innovation. The ECCP s commitment to strengthening ties is evident in its proactive approach to policy dialogue and business matching services.

As the Philippine economy continues to recover and grow, the chamber s role becomes even more critical in facilitating trade flows and knowledge exchange. The new board s tenure promises to build on past successes while exploring new frontiers for economic cooperation, ultimately contributing to the sustainable development of the Philippines and its integration into the global economy





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ECCP Diana Edralin EU-Philippines FTA EU-ASEAN Business Summit Board Of Directors

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