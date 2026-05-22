Ebola risk low for World Cup fans, but travel restrictions could complicate logistics

The risk of Ebola affecting fans at the World Cup is low, according to Dr Oliver Johnson, a global health academic at King's College London. However, heightened screening and travel restrictions could complicate logistics. The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19.

The risk of Ebola affecting fans at the World Cup is low, according to Dr Oliver Johnson , a global health academic at King's College London .

However, heightened screening and travel restrictions could complicate logistics. The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19. An Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded around 600 suspected cases and more than 130 deaths, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern. The situation has already disrupted DR Congo's World Cup preparations.

The team cancelled pre-tournament events in Kinshasa and relocated plans to Belgium. U.S. authorities have also barred entry to non-U.S. passport holders who have been in DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the past 21 days, forcing Congo-based staff to depart early. If a case does occur, it is identified quickly. Fans travelling to the tournament should follow basic precautions such as good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact if unwell, Johnson added





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World Cup Ebola Risk Travel Restrictions Logistics King's College London Oliver Johnson Democratic Republic Of Congo World Health Organization Pre-Tournament Events Relocated Plans U.S. Authorities Non-U.S. Passport Holders Congo-Based Staff Basic Precautions Good Hand Hygiene Avoidance Of Close Contact If Unwell

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