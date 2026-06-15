Ebola Response Hindered by Community Resistance in Congo's Displacement Camps

Health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo face severe challenges in containing an Ebola outbreak within displacement camps, as local populations reject the reality of the virus and attack treatment sites. With limited contact tracing and poor sanitation, experts fear a rapid escalation across millions of displaced people in conflict-affected provinces.

Red Cross personnel equipped with personal protective gear are seen disinfecting the area outside a residence in Quartier Shuni 1, a residential zone in Mongbwalu, Djugu Territory of Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo , on May 24, 2026.

The operation preceded the retrieval of the body of an unidentified man who succumbed to Ebola. This scene underscores the ongoing struggle to manage the virus in a region plagued by conflict and displacement. In the Nizi area, a densely populated mining region, health officials from the provincial health ministry, the World Health Organization, and various aid groups encountered fierce resistance when attempting to trace contacts of two women who recently died from Ebola in the Kpangba displacement camp.

According to Dr. Jean-Claude Lonzama, chief doctor for the local health zone, local residents forcibly repelled the workers, refusing to accept that the deaths were caused by Ebola. This confrontation has paralyzed contact tracing efforts, leaving health authorities without crucial data to interrupt transmission chains in the camp, which houses approximately 30,000 people displaced by inter-ethnic violence.

Dr. Lonzama expressed concern over the broader situation, noting there are 22 displaced persons sites in the Nizi health zone with a total of about 81,124 residents, most of whom lack preventive health measures beyond basic educational messages. The outbreak, declared a month ago, has been marked by repeated attacks on treatment centers, driven by community anger over burial restrictions and widespread belief that Ebola is a fabrication.

The conditions in displacement camps-characterized by extreme overcrowding, shared sanitation facilities, and open defecation-create a fertile environment for the rapid proliferation of the disease. With more than 5 million displaced individuals across the three provinces affected by the outbreak-Ituri, South Kivu, and North Kivu-all scarred by decades of armed conflict, the risk of a massive surge is alarmingly high.

The recent deaths in Kpangba occurred on May 31 and June 1 but were only disclosed in a UN refugee agency report published on Thursday. A Congolese health ministry document seen by Reuters reveals that the first victim, a 60-year-old woman, tested positive on May 30 but had escaped quarantine and remained unaccounted for.

The convergence of deep-seated public mistrust, critical shortages of medical equipment, and ongoing armed violence has left experts pessimistic about the potential to contain what is already one of the world's largest Ebola outbreaks. The current obstacles echo the challenges faced during the 2018-2020 outbreak in eastern Congo, which claimed the lives of over 25 health workers amid similar attacks on health facilities





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