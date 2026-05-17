Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has killed over 80 people

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed over 80 people after spreading across several health zones and neighboring countries, causing international health emergency.

Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Center run by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) on August 13, 2018, in Beni.

An outbreak of the Ebola virus has been blamed for dozens of deaths in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, African health authorities said on May 15, 2026. (Photo by AFP) In a crisis that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency on Sunday, Kinshasa, DR Congo—An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 80 as authorities warned there was no vaccine for the strain.

A total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of the highly contagious hemorrhagic fever have been reported, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) said in an update on Saturday. The Geneva-based WHO said early on Sunday the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola constituted a ‘public health emergency of international concern’—the second-highest level of alert under international health regulations.

The global health body warned the true scale of the number of cases and spread was not clear but stopped short of declaring a pandemic emergency, the highest alert level introduced in 2024. Various medical aid groups, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), have been preparing a ‘large-scale response’ due to the rapid spread of the outbreak, which is extremely concerning, according to the agency.

According to the DR Congo’s Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba, the Bundibugyo strain—which was first identified in 2007—has no vaccine, no specific treatment. Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain, which was identified in 1976 and has a higher fatality rate. The strain—which was first identified in 2007—has also killed a Congolese national in neighboring Uganda, officials said Saturday.

According to the Health Minister, patient zero was a nurse who reported to a health facility in Ituri’s provincial capital Bunia on April 24, with symptoms suggesting Ebola





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo World Health Organization Bundibugyo Strain Zaire Strain High Fatality Rate Spread Across Several Health Zones Spread Across Neighboring Countries

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