Ebola Outbreak in Congo Sees Recoveries Amid International Suspected Cases

The WHO reports recoveries among Ebola patients in Congo but notes rising case numbers and suspected cases abroad, underscoring challenges in containing the Bundibugyo strain outbreak.

Four nurses who were receiving treatment for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus have been discharged from a hospital in Bunia, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo , after making a full recovery, the World Health Organization announced on Sunday.

This positive development underscores the importance of early diagnosis and access to quality medical care in improving survival rates, especially as the overall response to the outbreak gains momentum. Earlier in the week, a laboratory worker had also successfully recovered, bringing the cumulative number of recovered individuals to five. Despite these recoveries, concerns remain as suspected cases are under investigation in Brazil and Italy, linked to recent travel to affected regions.

According to data released by the Congolese communications ministry, the number of confirmed Ebola cases within the country has risen to 282, accompanied by 42 fatalities, following the addition of 19 new positive test results. The World Health Organization had earlier this month declared the outbreak, which is caused by the rare Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus in both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, a public health emergency of international concern.

However, it does not yet meet the criteria to be classified as a pandemic emergency. During a visit to Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in eastern Congo, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that while there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment for Ebola stemming from the Bundibugyo strain, "it is not without hope," emphasizing that survival is possible with effective supportive medical care.

This outbreak marks the 17th occurrence of Ebola in Congo and stands as the third-largest since the virus was first identified half a century ago. The scale of the outbreak is currently outpacing the global response efforts, which were delayed in their initial stages.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in an op-ed published in the Financial Times on Sunday that "the risk of regional spread is already happening," noting that more than 1,100 suspected cases are under investigation across the region. In Brazil, health authorities reported two separate suspected cases.

In São Paulo, a man who recently arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo and presented with fever initially tested positive for meningitis, while in Rio de Janeiro, another patient with recent travel to Uganda tested positive for malaria. Local officials clarified that neither diagnosis conclusively rules out Ebola, as co-infections or initial test limitations are possible.

Similarly, in Italy, protocols for a suspected Ebola case were activated in Cagliari, Sardinia, after a symptomatic patient was admitted to hospital following a return from Congo, according to the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. These international alerts highlight the ongoing threat of cross-border transmission amid a response that remains challenged by resource constraints and the remote nature of affected areas





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Five recover from Ebola as DR Congo outbreak intensifiesFour nurses and a laboratory worker have recovered from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the total number of recoveries to five. The outbreak has grown to 282 confirmed cases and 42 deaths, with more than 1,100 suspected cases under investigation. The WHO has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and urged a ceasefire to contain the virus, though no licensed vaccine or treatment exists for this rare strain.

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