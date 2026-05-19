Ebola outbreak in Congo: American missionary among infected, WHO declares public health emergency

Medical personnel are rushing to the frontlines of a new Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where an American missionary tested positive for the viral disease. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern, citing the high risk of the disease spreading beyond DRC’s borders.

BUNIA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Medical personnel were rushing on Monday to the frontlines of a new Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo , where an American missionary was among those who tested positive for the often fatal viral disease.

The World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency of international concern because of the high risk the disease could spread further beyond DRC’s borders. The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people or animals





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Ebola Congo Ebola Outbreak In Congo American Missionary Infected World Health Organization Declaration Bundibugyo Virus Spread Through Direct Contact With Bodily Flui

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