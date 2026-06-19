Eastern Police District arrests two suspects, seizes P260,780 worth of suspected shabu in Pasig City

The Eastern Police District has arrested two suspects in its anti-illegal drugs watch list and confiscated P260,780 worth of suspected shabu in Bgy. Dela Paz, Pasig City.

The Eastern Police District on Thursday arrested two suspects in its anti-illegal drugs watch list confiscating P260,780.00 worth of suspected shabu in Bgy. Dela Paz, Pasig City .

The operation was carried out at about 2:10 PM on June 18, 2026 by the joint elements of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Eastern District at the operation stemmed from a Search Warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court 154, Pasig City. Eastern Police District's Acting District Director, Police Brigadier General Melecio M Buslig Jr., identified the suspects as Luis, 59, a resident of Brgy.

Dela Paz, Pasig City, considered a high-value target under the Unified Drugs Watch List. Confiscated during the operation were seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 38.35 grams with an estimated Standard Drug Price of PhP260,780.00. The suspect was subsequently brought to the District Drug Enforcement Unit for proper documentation and processing.

The confiscated evidence will undergo laboratory examination by the EPD Forensic Unit, while charges for Violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Pasig City Prosecutor's Office. The arrest of a listed High-Value Individual and the recovery of a substantial volume of illegal drugs underscore our relentless efforts to dismantle drug networks operating within our communities.

We will continue to pursue those who profit from the misery caused by illegal drugs while ensuring that every operation is conducted within the bounds of the law and with full respect for human rights, Buslig Jr. said. The Eastern Police District continues to strengthen its collaboration with partner law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders as part of its intensified campaign to keep Metro East communities safe from the threat of illegal drugs





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Eastern Police District Anti-Illegal Drugs Watch List Suspected Shabu Pasig City Drug Enforcement

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