Eastern Mindanao Government Delays Blamed On System Outages And Staffing Gaps

Anti-Red Tape Authority officials reveal that unstable internet and staff shortages in Eastern Mindanao are causing significant delays in business permits and government transactions.

Unstable internet connectivity, frequent system outages, and critical staff shortages remain the primary drivers of slow government transactions in Eastern Mindanao. These operational bottlenecks were formally identified by regional agencies and local government units during a workshop held in Davao City on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

The event marked the first regional rollout of the Anti-Red Tape Authority's Philippine Ease of Doing Business Reform Guidebook. It coincided with the launch of the World Bank Group's Business Ready report and drew attendees from national agencies, local officials, and business groups to address systemic inefficiencies.

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Identified Barriers To Service Delivery

A synthesis of the workshop presented by the Anti-Red Tape Authority listed several common barriers to service delivery and business transactions across the region. These include inadequate equipment, insufficient server capacity, and inconsistent procedures that lead to varying interpretations of policies across different government offices.

The authority also highlighted lengthy approvals, remaining manual transactions, and significant bottlenecks in permits and clearances as major issues. Limited budgets, insufficient personnel, and inadequate training further compound these challenges, alongside uneven digital literacy among the public which slows down the adoption of online services.

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Participants recommended harmonizing national and local requirements, investing in reliable connectivity, adding staff, and increasing budgets. They also advocated for setting clear processing timelines to ensure that government transactions are completed efficiently and without unnecessary delays.

Processing Time Violations And Complaints

Most complaints received by the Anti-Red Tape Authority involve agencies that do not follow the processing times outlined in their Citizen's Charters. These violations are usually associated with national government agencies, where simple transactions that should take three days often stretch to a month or even two months.

Eldie Barrientos, chief administrative officer of the Anti-Red Tape Authority Eastern Mindanao Regional Field Office, stated that complaints are increasing as more people learn about the agency. He noted that some places have made significant progress in digitalizing their processes, while others continue to encounter challenges involving resources, connectivity, and institutional capacity.

Under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, processing must follow the 3-7-20 rule. This mandates three working days for simple transactions, seven for complex ones, and 20 days for highly technical ones.

The public can file complaints by email to the regional office, in person, or through the Electronic Complaints Management System on the eGov app. Local government units in the region have adopted online appointments, payments, one-stop shops, and electronic queueing systems to mitigate these issues.

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ID Requirements And Educational Partnerships

Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez announced that government agencies and banks may no longer require two valid IDs for transactions. He confirmed that one valid ID, especially the national ID, is sufficient under Executive Order 162 issued in February 2022.

The order directs government agencies to amend their Citizen's Charters to reflect that the Philippine Identification number is sufficient proof of identity and age for all government and private transactions. Agencies must remove the requirement for additional identification documents.

The authority also signed memoranda of agreement with Ateneo de Davao University, Saint Mary's University, and the University of the Philippines to integrate ease of doing business topics into their curricula. These partnerships aim to educate students, including those in master's programs, on efficient government service delivery.

The authority is finalizing an agreement with the Commission on Higher Education in Davao Region to hold a symposium for about 700 students of Holy Cross of Davao College. These initiatives are designed to institutionalize knowledge about business reforms and improve future public service standards across the region.