East Coast Braces for Flash Flooding as California Battles Mudslides

The Eastern US is facing a severe weather event with heavy rains and melting snow predicted to bring flash flooding to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. The lower Mississippi Valley is also at risk of strong tornadoes. Meanwhile, in California, heavy rains triggered debris flows and mudslides in areas scarred by recent wildfires, prompting evacuations and cleanup efforts.

Much of the Eastern US braced for a renewed round of harsh, soggy weather on Saturday, with thunderstorms and melting snow combining to pound the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. The lower Mississippi Valley was facing the threat of strong tornadoes. Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Arkansas were under flood warnings, and residents were warned by the National Weather Service to stay off the roads. Parts of western Kentucky could face up to 8 inches of rain.

\'This may be a major, potentially historic, flash flood event,' the NWS said. Heavy snow, meanwhile, was expected to blanket much of New England and then transition to sleet, making travel nearly impossible, the NWS said. In northern New York, heavy mixed precipitation is expected throughout the weekend. Weather forecasters said residents should expect snow, sleet and ice accumulations of six to 13 inches and wind gusts as high as 72 kph late Saturday and Sunday. \In Southern California on Friday, a mountain community near the Eaton Fire burn scar dug out of roads submerged in sludge after the strongest storm of the year swept through the area, unleashing debris flows and muddy messes in several neighborhoods recently torched by wildfires. Dry weather returned to the region, but the risk of rock and mudslides on wildfire-scarred hillsides continued Friday since dangerous slides can strike even after rain stops, particularly in scorched areas where vegetation that helps keep soil anchored has burned away. Water, debris and boulders rushed down the mountain in the city of Sierra Madre on Thursday night, trapping at least one car in the mud and damaging several home garages with mud and debris. Bulldozers on Friday were cleaning up the mud-covered streets in the city of 10,000 people. \'It happened very quickly, but it was very loud, and you could even hear the ground or feel the ground shaking,' Bull Duvall, who has lived in Sierra Madre for 28 years, said of the debris flows. Sierra Madre officials issued evacuation orders for areas affected by the Eaton Fire, warning that fire, police and public works personnel would not enter areas experiencing active mud and debris flows, and anyone who remained in a home under evacuation orders would need to shelter in place until areas are deemed safe for city personnel to enter. Residents of the city also had to evacuate during the Eaton Fire, which destroyed 15 homes in the community. In Pacific Palisades on Friday, some residents washed their mud-covered driveways, and bulldozers worked to clear mud-coated roads not far from where, just weeks ago, officials moved abandoned cars after people fleeing last month's wildfires got stuck in traffic and fled on foot





