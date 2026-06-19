Earth May Escape Sun's Fiery Grasp in Distant Future, Study Suggests

New research challenges the long-held belief that Earth will be engulfed by the expanding Sun. Advanced tidal models indicate that mass loss from the Sun could push Earth into a wider orbit, allowing it to avoid consumption, though inner planets like Mercury and Venus will still be destroyed.

PARIS, France - In a revelation that reshapes our understanding of Earth's ultimate fate, scientists suggest that our planet may avoid being consumed by the Sun in its final, fiery stages.

This new perspective, detailed in a study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, offers a nuanced view of the complex interactions that will unfold billions of years from now. While the Sun's transformation into a red giant and later an AGB star has long been thought to spell doom for Earth through tidal forces, refined models indicate that mass loss from the Sun could instead push our planet into a safer, more distant orbit.

The research, led by Mats Esseldeurs from Belgium's University of Leuven, hinges on improved calculations of tidal dissipation within giant stars-a factor that determines whether gravitational pulls or outward pushes dominate. Stephane Mathis, an astrophysicist at CEA Paris-Saclay, emphasized that newer physics shows tidal effects are weaker than once believed, altering the balance. By studying a solar analog called L2 Puppis, the team gained insights into stellar mass loss.

Their结论: while Mercury and Venus are likely doomed, Earth and Mars might survive the Sun's expansion, drifting outward as the star sheds material. Ultimately, the Sun will shrink to a cool white dwarf, leaving any surviving planets in a darkened, silent system





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Earth Fate Sun Evolution Red Giant Tidal Forces Stellar Mass Loss Astronomy Astrophysics Solar System Future

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