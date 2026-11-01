Eala faces Parks in Hong Kong Open first round

Alex Eala opens the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open against Alycia Parks, their third meeting this year, in her final tournament of the season.

Alex Eala takes her act to the Hong Kong Open against another familiar opponent in Alycia Parks of the US in Round 1 at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium.

Eala Faces Parks At Hong Kong Open

It will be the third duel for them this year with Ms. Eala, world No. 19, standing as the heavy favorite this time around as the No. 2 seed just behind top seed WTA No. 16 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the 250-level tour. The match is set for Monday, if not Tuesday, with a 1-1 head-to-head record between the two players.

Also read Alexandra Eala Defeated by Shnaider in Tokyo Quarter-Finals, Targets Hong Kong Triumph

Main draw matches of the tournament, which runs until Nov. 8, start on Monday but the order of play was not available yet as of writing. Ms. Parks is world No. 65 but if their previous two duels are the gauge, a toss-up is projected for a seat in the second round against either No. 405 Xinran Sun of China or No. 87 Tereza Valentova of Czechia.

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The 21-year-old Filipina bowed to Ms. Parks in Round 1 of the Australian Open, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6, last January. She exacted revenge in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, last August. Ms. Eala will be marching into Hong Kong fresh from a quarterfinal finish in the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific in Tokyo, where she was the No. 8 seed.

That ended Ms. Eala's string of early exits albeit could have gone all the way to the Final Four if not for multiple stumbles in a tough 6-2, 6-7, 4-6 meltdown against the world No. 13 and Tokyo No. 3 seed Diana Shnaider of Russia last Friday. It was the second straight loss for Ms. Eala against Ms. Shnaider in as many weeks after a 5-7, 4-6 loss in the WTA 500 Ningbo Open in China.

Eala Breaks Asian Swing Second Round Wall

While Eala did not make a deep run, she finally broke her Asian Swing second round wall and made a breakthrough quarterfinal appearance. The 21-year-old suffered upset losses to world No. 180 Tatiana Prozoroava at the Singapore Open second round and to No. 217 Shi Han in the Wuhan first round.

Eala finally scored back-to-back wins in Tokyo, where she defeated world No. 411 and wildcard Mika Stojsavljevic in the opener, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 38 Talia Gibson in the second, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. The Hong Kong Open is Eala's final tournament of the season.