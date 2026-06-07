Eala and Bartunkova Set for Birmingham Open Final After Doubles Partnership

A summary of the upcoming WTA 125 Birmingham Open final between Alexandra Eala and Nikola Bartunkova, highlighting Bartunkova's breakthrough season and their prior doubles partnership.

The WTA 125 Birmingham Open final will feature a compelling matchup as Alexandra Eala of the Philippines prepares to face Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic .

This encounter is particularly noteworthy because the two players were doubles partners earlier in the same tournament. However, Bartunkova has been on a remarkable trajectory throughout the 2026 season, establishing herself as a rising star on the WTA Tour. Her campaign began with a successful run to the Round of 32 at the Australian Open, achieved through the qualifying rounds.

She continued her momentum by reaching the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open and the Round of 16 at the ATX Open in subsequent weeks. Her consistent performances carried over to the clay court season, where she advanced to the Round of 16 of the Italian Open in Rome, again as a qualifier. This string of strong results directly contributed to a new career-high ranking of world No. 65 on May 18, 2026. Entering the Birmingham Open, Bartunkova was seeded fifth.

Her path to the final included hard-fought victories: she defeated Harriet Dart 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gabriela Knutson 6-4, 7-6(4); Mika Stojsavljevic 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(4); and Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 7-6(7). Each match demonstrated her resilience and ability to win in three sets under pressure.

In contrast, Alexandra Eala arrives at the championship match as the higher-ranked player, currently holding the world No. 37 position. The 21-year-old Filipino has been a consistent presence in the top half of the WTA rankings and will be looking to claim the title. While specifics of Eala's route to the final were not fully detailed in the source, her seeding and ranking indicate she navigated the draw successfully.

The final will pit Eala's experience and ranking against Bartunkova's current form and breakthrough momentum. Their prior partnership in doubles adds an interesting dynamic, as both are intimately familiar with each other's games.

The match will be a significant moment for both players: for Bartunkova, a chance to secure a prestigious WTA 125 title and potentially continue her climb in the rankings; for Eala, an opportunity to add another trophy to her resume and reinforce her status as a leading player from the Philippines. The contest on Sunday will determine who lifts the championship trophy at the WTA 125 Birmingham Open





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Alexandra Eala Nikola Bartunkova WTA 125 Birmingham Open Tennis Final Philippines Czech Republic Australian Open Italian Open Career-High Ranking

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