EAC Generals Secure Twice-to-Beat Advantage With Win Over Arellano

EJ Castillo leads the EAC Generals to a crucial victory against Arellano University, securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals.

The EAC Generals have successfully navigated the group stage of the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament, positioning themselves for a historic deep run in the playoffs. On November 9, 2026, the team secured a vital victory that guarantees them a twice-to-beat advantage in the upcoming quarterfinals. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the program as they aim to reach the Final Four for the first time since joining the league in Season 85.

EAC Generals Finish Group Stage Strong

The Generals concluded their group stage campaign with a 7-6 record, placing them second in Group B. Their performance behind the group leader, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, earned them the coveted twice-to-beat advantage. This privilege allows them to advance to the semifinals with just one victory in the quarterfinals, a substantial strategic benefit in a high-stakes tournament. The team's consistency throughout the phase demonstrates their readiness to compete against the league's top contenders.

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EJ Castillo Named Collegiate Press Corps Player

Sophomore player EJ Castillo emerged as a central figure in the Generals' success, earning the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week honor for the period from November 9 to 12. Castillo's individual brilliance was on full display during the decisive game, where he contributed 23 points, including 16 in the first half. His performance helped EAC build a commanding 64-56 lead at halftime, effectively controlling the tempo of the match. Castillo bested a strong field of nominees, including teammates and opponents from other powerhouse schools, to receive the recognition.

EAC Generals Defeat Arellano Chiefs in Key Matchup

The path to the advantage required beating Arellano University, a team the Generals needed to defeat to secure their standing. The Generals maintained their momentum by sweeping the third phase, defeating every team in their group. The victory over the Arellano Chiefs was particularly significant, as it solidified their position and eliminated the rival from contention. The team's ability to execute under pressure highlighted their growing maturity and tactical discipline throughout the season.

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Castillo Credits Teamwork for Recent Success

Despite his standout individual statistics, EJ Castillo emphasized the collective effort behind the team's latest accomplishments. He stated that the unity of the roster was a major factor in their ability to deliver an impressive performance against a tough opponent. Castillo acknowledged that while the win was satisfying, the work was far from finished. He stressed the importance of staying ready and following the guidance of the coaching staff to maintain their trajectory. This mindset reflects the team's focus on long-term development rather than just immediate results.

EAC Generals Face De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde

The Generals now turn their attention to the quarterfinals, where they will face perennial contender De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The stakes are high, as the winner of this series moves directly into the semifinals, while the loser must play in the repechage rounds. The upcoming matchup promises to be a formidable challenge, testing the Generals' newfound confidence and strategic depth. The team's preparation will be critical as they aim to overcome one of the league's most historically successful programs.