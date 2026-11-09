EAC Generals Secure Twice-To-Beat Advantage in NCAA Season 102 Quarterfinals

Emilio Aguinaldo College defeats Arellano University 102-93 on November 9, 2026, earning a twice-to-beat edge in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament.

Emilio Aguinaldo College secured a critical advantage in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament by defeating Arellano University 102-93 on Monday at the Philsports Arena. The victory grants the EAC Generals a twice-to-beat edge heading into the quarterfinals. Jude Bagay and EJ Castillo each contributed 23 points to lead the Generals to this pivotal win. The result shifts the momentum of the group stage and determines the playoff structure for both institutions.

First Quarter Surge Drives Early Lead

Jude Bagay ignited the EAC Generals in the opening period by scoring 15 of the team's 31 points. This early offensive explosion established a strong foundation for the rest of the contest. EJ Castillo continued the offensive pressure in the second quarter, adding 11 points to the tally. By halftime, the Generals held a comfortable 64-56 advantage over the Arellano Chiefs.

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Third Quarter Battle Keeps Competition Close

The Arellano University Chiefs attempted to close the gap during the third quarter, staying within striking distance throughout the period. The score stood at 82-74 in favor of EAC heading into the final period. The Generals extended their lead to 87-79 early in the fourth quarter. A decisive 6-1 run pushed the EAC advantage to 93-80 at the midway point of the final period.

Final Minutes See Sharp Responses

Arellano rallied with an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 95-88 with 1:49 remaining in the game. King Vinoya helped trim the margin, but Kyle Ochavo answered with a three-point play to restore EAC's double-digit lead at 98-88. Ochavo split his free throws immediately after, and Jacob Shanoda knocked down a triple to seal the victory. Vinoya scored a late three-pointer, but it was insufficient to overcome the deficit.

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Key Performers Define The Outcome

Basti Valencia led Arellano with 23 points, while King Vinoya added 22 and Renzo Abiera contributed 18. For Emilio Aguinaldo College, Castillo and Bagay were the primary scorers with 23 points each. Oftana contributed 18 points, Shanoda added 9, and Nunag scored 8. Henry Raymundo also added 8 points to the total score. The complete roster performance included Ochavo with 6 points and Bonus with 3 points.

Tournament Implications And Standings

EAC finished the group stage with a 7-6 record to claim the second seed in Group B. This standing secures the twice-to-beat advantage in the upcoming quarterfinal matches. Arellano slipped to a 6-7 record following the loss. The Generals will now prepare for the playoff stage with the buffer of needing only one win against the Chiefs to advance further in the tournament structure.