Duterte's Trust and Satisfaction Ratings Show Minor Gains in Octa Survey

Vice President Sara Duterte's trust and performance satisfaction barely rose in Octa Research's latest survey, remaining below 2026 highs.

Vice President Sara Duterte's approval ratings edged slightly higher in the latest Octa Research survey, but the changes fall within the margin of error and do not signal a rebound from earlier declines. 48 percent of respondents said they trusted her and 46 percent were satisfied with her performance, up one percentage point each from the July survey results.

Survey Methodology and Exact Figures

The Octa Research Tugon ng Masa survey, conducted from September 28 to October 4, interviewed 1,200 adults aged 18 and older across the Philippines. The study's confidence level is 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points. In July, trust stood at 47 percent and satisfaction at 45 percent; in December 2025, the figures were 55 percent and 54 percent respectively. The current survey shows 48 percent trust and 46 percent satisfaction, still lower than the March 2026 levels.

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Regional Variations in Support

Support for the vice president remains strongest in Mindanao, where 94 percent of respondents trust her and 88 percent are satisfied. In the Visayas, majority approval is evident with 66 percent trust and 60 percent satisfaction. Conversely, the National Capital Region records only 40 percent trust and 24 percent satisfaction, while Luzon as a whole shows 25 percent trust and 25 percent satisfaction, indicating a regional divide in public perception.

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Implications for the Duterte Administration

The unchanged core ratings suggest that the political landscape around the vice president remains steady, with no significant shift in voter sentiment. While the slight uptick is encouraging, it does not erase the seven‑point gap from the March 2026 trust level or the eight‑point disparity from the December 2025 satisfaction score. Policymakers will likely focus on addressing regional disparities and reinforcing initiatives that resonate across all islands to rebuild confidence before upcoming elections.

Future Outlook and Next Steps

Octa Research plans to release further data points in the coming months, allowing analysts to track whether the current stability translates into long‑term gains. The administration has not issued a public response yet, but internal meetings will assess strategies to raise support, particularly in Luzon and the NCR, where numbers lag behind the national average. As the vice president continues to secure overwhelming backing in Mindanao, maintaining a balanced national approach remains critical in sustaining her political trajectory.