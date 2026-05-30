Duterte's Net Satisfaction Rating Rises to Moderate +29

Vice President Duterte's net satisfaction rating has increased to a moderate +29, driven by improvements in Mindanao and Metro Manila. However, her ratings among younger adults and college graduates have declined. The survey also provides insights into the satisfaction ratings of other key political figures.

Vice President Duterte 's net satisfaction rating has risen to a moderate +29, a 1-point increase from November 2025, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

This improvement is attributed to increases in her satisfaction ratings in Mindanao and Metro Manila, coupled with decreases in the Visayas and Balance Luzon. Duterte's satisfaction rating is highest in Mindanao at an excellent +82, followed by the Visayas at a good +36, Metro Manila at a neutral +5, and Balance Luzon at a neutral +5.

In rural areas, her net satisfaction rating rose slightly from +35 to +36, while in urban areas, it improved by 2 points, from +21 to +23. However, Duterte's net satisfaction rating among those aged 18 to 24 declined by 16 points, from +49 to +33, and among college graduates, it fell by 21 points, from +18 to -3, dropping from moderate to neutral.

The survey also revealed the net satisfaction ratings of other key figures, including former Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' Dy III, and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. Senate President Sotto's net satisfaction rating declined by 1 point due to an increase in Mindanao and slight decreases in Balance Luzon and the Visayas.

Speaker Dy's net satisfaction rating also declined by 1 point due to a decline in Balance Luzon and a slight decline in Metro Manila, but increases in the Visayas and Mindanao. Chief Justice Gesmundo's net satisfaction rating remained steady due to an increase in Mindanao and slight declines in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon. The survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide, with margins of error ranging from ±3% to ±6% depending on the region





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Duterte Satisfaction Rating Social Weather Stations Politics Survey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICC prosecutors to use insider witnesses in Duterte drug war trialINSIDER WITNESSES are expected to play a key role in helping prosecutors establish that former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s drug war was a “widespread and systematic” state policy when his trial opens at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Nov. 30 in The Hague, a lawyer representing victims said on Thursday.

Read more »

Luistro challenges Bato to attend Sara Duterte impeachment trial in SenateSenator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa should display even more courage in risking his liberty so that he can personally participate in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate, House lead prosecutor and Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville Luistro said Friday.

Read more »

FACT CHECK: Tito Sotto did not replace Sara Duterte as vice presidentSara Duterte remains the sitting vice president; she is set to face an impeachment trial in the Senate in July

Read more »

Rappler Talk: Joel Chua on proving Sara Duterte's guilt before impeachment courtRappler’s Dwight de Leon sits down with Congressman Joel Chua in this latest episode of Rappler Talk, airing on Friday, May 29, at 5 pm

Read more »