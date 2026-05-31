Duterte's Legal Team Debates Response Method as Impeachment Trial Preparations Intensify

Sara Duterte's lawyers consider options for filing an impeachment response amid rising security collaborations between the Senate and police for the July trial.

According to a report by Jonathan Andal on "24 Oras Weekend," Michael Poa, a lawyer for Vice President Sara Duterte , has stated that it remains uncertain whether they will file their response to the impeachment articles in person tomorrow or submit it via email.

The Senate's media advisory specified that the deadline for filing the response is June 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on July 6. In preparation, the Senate and police authorities are planning stricter security measures. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will coordinate with the Senate's Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms to manage security and traffic flow around the Senate complex.

NCRPO spokesperson Police Major Hazel Asilo explained that the deployment of physical barriers will depend on final coordination with Senate management, but for now, they are deploying personnel to ensure traffic remains smooth, even if supporters or protesters gather. Poa also addressed claims about a recent amendment to Senate rules, clarifying that it is not connected to any changes in impeachment procedures.

He noted that the impeachment rules have already been formally adopted, and any further amendment would require publication, causing unnecessary delays





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Impeachment Sara Duterte Senate Philippines Trial

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