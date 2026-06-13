Duterte's ICC Trial Likely to Last Less Than a Year, Says Lead Counsel

Barrister Peter Haynes, the newly appointed lead counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte in his International Criminal Court (ICC) case, believes the trial will not be short, although it will not last several years.

Barrister Peter Haynes , the newly appointed lead counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte in his International Criminal Court (ICC) case, believes the trial will not be short, although it will not last several years.

The ICC Trial Chamber III has set November 30, 2026, as the opening date of the trial in The Prosecutor v. Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Haynes expressed confidence in the structure of the legal group now being assembled, stating that they will have as strong a team as has ever been assembled at the ICC.

He also underscored the tribunal's continuing obligation to assess the former president's fitness to stand trial, citing the court's ongoing duty to satisfy itself that he's fit to stand trial. The matter will be kept under constant review every four months or so, with the next review expected toward the end of the summer and possible examinations scheduled sometime next month.

Haynes also addressed procedural matters, including the defense's position on Rule 68, saying the team is not fundamentally opposed to it but is concerned about the potential burden of extensive filings. He noted that the former president remains in very good spirits and cooperative as the defense team prepares for trial proceedings





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Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court ICC Trial Chamber III Barrister Peter Haynes Rule 68

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