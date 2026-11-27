Rodrigo Duterte stands trial at the International Criminal Court on November 30, 2026, with Trial Chamber III having ruled him fit to stand trial after months of legal disputes over evidence and charges.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is set to stand trial before the International Criminal Court on November 30, 2026, facing crimes against humanity charges linked to his deadly anti-drug campaign.

The trial, projected to last months if not years, follows a fourth status conference held on October 13, 2026, before Trial Chamber III. The case covers killings by the Davao Death Squad when Duterte was mayor of Davao City and those tied to his national drug war during his presidency. Charges also include the war on dissent. Proceedings before the ICC will put his bloody anti-drug campaign under scrutiny.

Also read ICC Trial: Rodrigo Duterte Defense Claims Cognitive Impairment Before November 30 Hearing

Trial Chamber Composition and Proceedings

Trial Chamber III is composed of Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, Judge Keebong Paek and Judge Nicolas Guillou. The case moved to the chamber after Pre-Trial Chamber I rejected the Defense appeal on May 21, 2026. On June 19, 2026, the chamber issued its first Directions on the Conduct of Proceedings, setting rigid filing schedules for trial briefs, evidence rosters, witness sequences and prior recorded testimony applications under Rule 68.

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Duterte's counsel, Peter Haynes, filed a formal request on May 25 citing a previous medical expert who found the former president had a partial understanding of the accusations. The Defense requested a comprehensive medical re-examination. On June 12, the chamber appointed three independent experts specializing in forensic psychiatry, geriatric and behavioral neurology, and neuropsychology.

On September 14, the Defense argued Duterte suffered from significant memory impairment, preventing him from retaining recent information or recalling his Lead Counsel name or whether he had previously pleaded guilty. Prosecutors and the Common Legal Representatives of the Victims noted the expert panel unanimously found no evidence of cognitive decline since pre-trial assessments, attributing poor test results to underperformance and inconsistent effort. On September 28, the chamber ruled Duterte is fit to stand trial.

Defense Challenges and Fair Trial Rights

To ensure fair participation, the Registry was instructed to make special accommodations, including over-ear noise-canceling headphones, flexible sitting schedules for Philippine witnesses, remote video-link attendance from the ICC Detention Center, and continuous health monitoring by the Court Medical Officer. On August 31, the Defense filed a sweeping challenge to the form of the charges. Haynes argued the Prosecution practice of relying on non-exhaustive illustrative incidents subjected Duterte to charges he called a literal moving target.

He said this violated Article 67(1)(a) fair trial rights to be informed promptly and in detail of the charges. The Defense also challenged the volume of electronic disclosure. On August 5, the Prosecution delivered 6,909 items containing incriminating, Rule 77 defense preparation and exculpatory records between January and July 2026. Haynes complained that combing through thousands of files placed an unmanageable burden and infringed on Duterte right to adequate time and facilities to prepare under Article 67(1)(b).

In response to defense objections and judicial directions, the Prosecution submitted a restructured List of Evidence on October 12, organizing its repository into seven categories, with Category 1 covering material cited in its Trial Brief. Prosecutors revealed they had already removed 253 items and offered to drop nearly 7,000 additional items from the formal evidence list if the Defense agrees to stipulated facts regarding a still-redacted category.

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The Prosecution filed its trial presentation strategy in an Updated List of Witnesses on November 6, providing the number of key witnesses to testify via secure audio-video link. In a previous submission, prosecutors said they intended to call witnesses through Rule 68 applications. The Defense, the Prosecution and the victims legal representatives have been locked in disputes over evidence volume, protected witness testimony and which victim families may participate.

Victim Participation and Trial Schedule

A total of 539 victim families are participating in the trial, hoping for accountability and justice. Their advocates and families of drug war victims gathered at the National Council of Churches in the Philippines in Quezon City on September 16 to watch the live stream of the ICC third status conference. Hearings for 2026 are scheduled to run until December 17 before the court winter recess. Proceedings will resume on January 11, 2027.

The opening sessions are scheduled to start at 10 am in The Hague, or 5 pm in the Philippines. The ICC livestream has a 30-minute delay, meaning online viewers will see proceedings begin at 5:30 pm Philippine time. Rappler justice reporter Jairo Bolledo and correspondent Michelle Abad will be in The Hague to cover the trial, bringing updates from the courtroom and reporting on activities outside the court and detention center.

Rappler will also livestream the trial and share video reports from the court and its surroundings. Bookmark this page for breaking news, explainers and analyses on the charges and trial process. The trial will raise questions about accountability and justice that deserve careful discussion.