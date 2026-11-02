Duterte Panagutin Network Mobilizes for ICC Trial Start in The Hague

Activists in The Hague prepare support for families attending the November 30 ICC trial of Rodrigo Duterte, calling for accountability in the war on drugs.

Activists within the Duterte Panagutin Network Europe are preparing a series of support activities in The Hague, Netherlands, ahead of the trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The legal proceedings are scheduled to open on November 30, marking a significant moment for human rights advocates who have campaigned for accountability for years.

Icai Enriquez, convenor of Duterte Panagutin Europe, stated that Filipino community members and supporting organizations in the Netherlands are pooling their resources to provide food and other forms of assistance. This logistical support ensures that visiting families from the Philippines feel welcome and supported during their stay in the Netherlands.

Also read ICC Trial of Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Begins Nov 30

The Hague Preparations and Community Support

The upcoming trial represents a long-awaited opportunity for the truth about alleged crimes committed during Duterte's war on drugs to emerge, according to Enriquez. In an interview from The Hague, she emphasized that the case finally allows all facts, stories, and the truth to come out, bringing accountability to the Filipino people for the first time in a formal legal setting.

Enriquez encouraged supporters and members of the wider European network to come to The Hague to show solidarity with victims and their families. Beyond public activities, the network is mobilizing practical and financial support for families and human rights advocates traveling from the Philippines to witness the historic proceedings.

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Call for Duterte and Bato Dela Rosa Accountability

Following the ICC's fifth status conference on November 2, Panagutin Netherlands reiterated its call for Duterte to attend his trial and for his former police chief, Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, to be arrested. Fiona Magallanes of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Netherlands stated that the ICC reminded Duterte that he must attend trial and expressed eagerness to see his presence before the judges.

Magallanes highlighted the need to answer for indefensible crimes against the Filipino people. The organization also awaits the arrest of Bato dela Rosa, whom they describe as a co-perpetrator. Joel Vega, convenor of Panagutin Netherlands, called for the enforcement of the ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, arguing that perpetrators of alleged human rights violations should not be shielded from accountability.

Procedural Details and Broader Justice Demands

Districts within the network noted that discussions during the status conference regarding trial schedules, courtroom language, and remote witness testimonies were important procedural steps. These details are essential for ensuring that the proceedings move forward efficiently and that witnesses can participate safely.

However, Enriquez stressed that the broader issue remains accountability for the thousands of deaths linked to Duterte's anti-drug campaign. She argued that beyond procedural matters stands the fundamental question of the extent to which Duterte and his co-perpetrators can be held to account for the thousands of lives lost during his regime's bloody war on the poor.

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Community Solidarity and Emotional Context

With the trial expected to draw both supporters and critics of Duterte, Enriquez acknowledged that emotions could run high but stressed the importance of avoiding confrontation. She noted that while such conflicts are unfortunately unavoidable, the network remembers that even among victims' families and supporters, everyone is Filipino.

Enriquez emphasized that the group does not see others as enemies but focuses on fighting for justice, truth, and community building. The network plans to respect the right of others to demonstrate while remaining focused on its campaign for justice and community solidarity, ensuring that victims' families know they are not alone in their quest for answers.