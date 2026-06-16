Duterte Names Trillanes, Madriaga as Defense Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team has submitted a pre-trial brief listing former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Ramil Madriaga as witnesses for her defense, alongside numerous officials from key government agencies, aiming to disprove the impeachment allegations and challenge the prosecution's burden of proof.

Vice President Sara Duterte has formally identified former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Ramil Madriaga as witnesses for her defense in the upcoming impeachment trial.

This list was included in the defense panel's pre-trial brief submitted to the Senate impeachment court on June 15. The brief states that the purpose of calling these witnesses is to disprove the allegations contained in the Articles of Impeachment, establish that those allegations are mere conclusions of law and fact, identify relevant documents, and prove other related matters.

The document emphasizes that the burden of proof remains with the prosecution, and therefore it is the prosecution's responsibility to prove the allegations. The extensive witness list also includes a wide range of officials from various government agencies, such as the Office of the Ombudsman, the Office of the Executive Secretary, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Commission on Audit (COA), the Department of Budget and Management, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Specifically named are individuals like Judge Jaime Santiago (Ret. ), Asst. Director Glenn Ricarte, Carolyn Moldez-Pitoy, Antonio Magbojos, Marizza Grande, Atty. Gloria Camara, former Budget chief Amenah Pangandaman, Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, the notary public who notarized a sworn statement from Trillanes dated April 21, 2026, Director Gerardo Del Rosario, and Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, among others.

Each may be represented by a current or former official or employee from their respective offices. The defense's strategy appears to involve challenging the prosecution's case by presenting testimony that undermines the factual and legal foundations of the impeachment articles and by bringing in experts from investigative and auditing bodies to scrutinize documents and financial records.

This move sets the stage for a complex legal battle where the defense aims to shift scrutiny onto the processes and evidence gathered by the accusers, particularly focusing on the validity of documents and the jurisdiction of the agencies involved. The inclusion of Trillanes, a vocal critic and original accuser, as a defense witness is a notable tactical decision, potentially to confront him directly with the evidence the defense plans to present.

The trial will likely center on questions of procedure, authenticity of evidence, and the proper interpretation of constitutional and statutory grounds for impeachment





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Impeachment Sara Duterte Antonio Trillanes Philippines Senate Defense Witnesses Pre-Trial Brief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sara Duterte defense files pre-trial brief in impeachment trialVice President Sara Duterte's defense team filed her pre-trial brief on Monday, as the impeachment trial proceeds in the Senate. The House prosecution panel also filed its brief. Duterte was impeached in May 2026 over allegations including misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and a kill remark against President Marcos.

Read more »

House panel, VP Duterte's camp submit pre-trial briefs ahead of July 6 trialThe House prosecution panel and Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team have both submitted their respective pre-trial briefs on Monday, June 15 ahead of the pre-trial conference on June 18.

Read more »

House prosecutors file pre-trial brief in impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte-CarpioCongressmen-prosecutors submitted a pre-trial brief in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, outlining over 25 witnesses and extensive documentary evidence. The brief includes proposed stipulations of fact to streamline the trial, with discussions on procedural rules, witness confidentiality, and public access to the proceedings.

Read more »

Duterte intends to present Madriaga, Trillanes as witnesses 'to disprove' allegations in impeachment articlesMANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte intends to present Ramil Madriaga and former senator Antonio Trillanes 4th as witnesses 'to disprove the allegations in the' articles of impeachment.

Read more »