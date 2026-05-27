Duterte Misses ICC Status Conference as Legal Team Cites Waiver

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte failed to appear at his first ICC status conference, with his lawyer submitting a waiver. The absence fuels speculation about his condition and legal strategy ahead of trial for crimes against humanity.

The absence of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from his initial status conference at the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) has sparked both legal and public intrigue.

During the proceedings, a court observer noted that many Filipinos have not seen Duterte in person since March, leading to a growing perception of him as a mythic or mystical figure. She remarked that for many, he now only exists through a cardboard cutout, adding that some theories suggest he is weakening or struggling in isolation.

This absence, while not unprecedented in ICC cases, raises questions about the former leader's physical and mental state, as well as his strategy in facing charges related to his deadly war on drugs. Despite Duterte's non-appearance, legal experts like Professor Conti have clarified that the Rome Statute generally requires the accused to be present during trial proceedings.

However, reasonable excuses for absence may be considered by the court. Conti emphasized that Duterte may still be compelled to appear at critical stages such as the reading of charges and the entering of a plea. The first status conference, which Duterte missed, is intended to address logistical matters including the trial schedule, witness lists, evidence presentation, language protocols, and protective measures for victims and witnesses.

The court must balance the rights of the accused with the need for a fair and expeditious trial, especially given the gravity of the charges involving crimes against humanity. Duterte's legal counsel, Peter Haynes, submitted a signed waiver to the ICC Trial Chamber III on Monday, May 25, formally excusing his client from the conference. This move is seen as a calculated legal tactic, potentially aimed at delaying proceedings or testing the court's flexibility.

The waiver also underscores the challenges of prosecuting a former head of state who remains popular in his home country. As the ICC prepares for the next steps, observers are watching closely to see whether Duterte will eventually appear in person or continue to participate remotely. The case has become a focal point for debates on international justice, sovereignty, and accountability, with implications for how future cases involving powerful figures are handled.

The court is expected to issue a ruling on the waiver and set a date for the next hearing, which could determine the pace and direction of the trial. Meanwhile, human rights groups await progress, hoping that justice will be served for the thousands of victims of the drug war





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Duterte ICC Status Conference Legal Strategy Crimes Against Humanity

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