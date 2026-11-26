Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers file pretrial arguments claiming unlawful killings during the war on drugs do not meet Rome Statute requirements for crimes against humanity.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's legal team submitted a comprehensive 77-page pretrial filing on Wednesday, acknowledging that unlawful killings occurred during his administration's anti-drug campaign but firmly rejecting the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction to try him for these acts.

The defense argued that the prosecution failed to establish the necessary legal requirements for crimes against humanity, insisting that any unlawful homicides should instead be prosecuted as ordinary criminal offenses within Philippine domestic courts. The ICC trial for Duterte is scheduled to commence on November 30, with the defense team presenting this document as their primary strategic framework to challenge the charges.

Legal Obstacles To Crimes Against Humanity Charges

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The filing, dated November 25, provides the first detailed account of how Duterte's lawyers intend to dismantle the prosecution's case at trial. The defense explicitly stated, "Killings undoubtedly occurred, but they were not crimes against humanity," a distinction they argue is critical for the court to consider. They maintained that establishing individual murders is insufficient to prove that these acts were part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population, as strictly required under Article 7 of the Rome Statute. The legal team highlighted that elevating the 85 charged murders and two attempted murders to the level of crimes against humanity faces significant and insurmountable legal obstacles under international law.

Challenge To Prosecution Statistics And Civilian Definition

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving 85 alleged murders and two attempted murders committed between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019. This period covers his tenure as the mayor of Davao City and his later service as the president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022. The prosecution alleges that Duterte was responsible for a coordinated campaign of killings targeting individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drugs. However, the defense contended that this policy weakened the prosecution's argument by showing the killings targeted alleged criminals rather than a distinct civilian group. They argued that alleged criminality does not constitute a protected civilian category under the Rome Statute, unlike groups defined by political affiliation or other specific characteristics.

The defense further challenged the prosecution's characterization of the entire Philippine population, estimated at approximately 100 million people during the charged period, as the civilian population allegedly targeted by the state. They stated that the prosecution's figures, which cited at least hundreds of killings in Davao City and thousands nationwide, were too vague to establish the existence of a widespread attack. The lawyers disputed the reliability of these statistics, noting that many included homicides where the perpetrators and motives remained unknown. To support their argument, they cited United Nations figures showing that the country's homicide rate was 5.16 per 100,000 people in 2018 and decreased to 4.3 per 100,000 in 2019, suggesting the charged murders were not a statistically representative sample of a nationwide campaign.

Rejection Of Davao Death Squad And Policy Directives

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The legal team rejected the prosecution's characterization of the alleged Davao Death Squad as an organized group operating under Duterte's direct command. They described the term as a media label that existed before Duterte became the mayor of Davao City, arguing it did not refer to an identifiable organization with established membership and a clear command structure. The defense also disputed the prosecution's reference to a supposed national network of perpetrators, claiming this concept was created specifically for the purposes of the International Criminal Court case. They maintained that prosecutors presented no orders, directives, or meeting minutes that established a state policy to attack the civilian population.

To counter the allegation of a policy of attacking civilians, the defense cited Duterte's extensive record in government, including the establishment of drug rehabilitation facilities, universal health care programs, and free tuition at state universities. They highlighted that more than 1.2 million people surrendered for treatment and rehabilitation during the anti-drug campaign, portraying these actions as inconsistent with a policy of violence. The lawyers also challenged the prosecution's interpretation of the term "neutralization" in the Philippine National Police's Command Memorandum Circular 16-2016, issued on July 1, 2016. They argued that the term had long been used in police and military doctrine to mean incapacitating a suspect and did not necessarily imply killing.

Implications For International Justice And Trial Proceedings

The defense further challenged the interpretation of Duterte's public statements and speeches, which prosecutors have cited to establish his alleged role in the killings. The filing covers not only the legal basis of the charges but also addresses the credibility of witnesses and Duterte's ability to participate in the proceedings. By dissecting the prosecution's evidence and legal arguments, the defense aims to create reasonable doubt regarding the systematic nature of the alleged crimes. This detailed pretrial filing sets the stage for a complex legal battle that will test the limits of international criminal law in addressing domestic anti-drug operations.