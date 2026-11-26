Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team seeks subpoenas for her dentist Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada and Customs Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro O. Uvero to testify on Cale88 Foods Corp. in her impeachment trial, as prosecutors question repeated hearing cancellations.

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team will present her dentist and a Bureau of Customs official as witnesses in her impeachment trial to explain the business operations and financial records of Cale88 Foods Corp., a company linked to her husband, Manases Carpio.

Subpoenas Issued for Cale88 Witnesses

Dr. Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada is expected to testify on Cale88's ownership, finances and business operations. Customs Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro O. Uvero will address the company's export records, according to a defense manifestation filed on Nov. 25, 2026. In a letter addressed to the Senate impeachment court, the defense asked for the issuance of subpoenas to the two witnesses.

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The defense wrote that Lebosada will testify on matters relating to Cale88 Foods Corporation's organizational structure, government registrations, business operations, financial affairs, ownership, and other related matters. The defense also said Lebosada will identify documents relevant to and in support of her testimony. She is also asked to present documents such as Cale88's registration documents, operational documents, financial and business documents, and more. The defense is also seeking certified copies of the company's registration, operational, financial and business transaction records.

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It also asked to subpoena Cale88's Certificate of Registration as well as other documents pertaining to the company's exportations. For Uvero, the defense wrote that he will testify on matters relating to Cale88 Foods Corporation's exportation records in the custody of the Bureau of Customs. He will also identify documents relevant to his testimony and such other relevant matters.

Dentist Linked to Controversial Payments

Lebosada's appearance comes after she figured in a contentious exchange during the prosecution's presentation of financial forensic analyst Alexander Cabrera on Oct. 9. Cabrera testified that checks totaling P11.35 million were paid to Lebosada, whom he identified as Duterte's dentist and Carpio's business partner in Cale88. The analyst then remarked that the payments could not have been for dental fillings, prompting Prosecutor Chel Diokno of the House of Representatives to have the comment stricken from the record.

Senate impeachment court Presiding Officer Francis Escudero also reminded Cabrera to avoid unsolicited remarks and answer counsel's questions directly. Sara Duterte's tree planting connection with Cale88 was questioned in the impeachment trial. Cale88 is the food company declared in Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth but has been flagged for allegedly anomalous business transactions after it received large remittances from China.

The defense said the witnesses would provide material testimony to rebut the allegations against Duterte under Article II of the impeachment complaint. Article II concerns allegations of unexplained wealth and financial disclosures.

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Prosecutor Criticizes Defense Hearing Cancellations

Meanwhile, House prosecutor and Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon flagged the repeated cancellation of impeachment hearings he attributed to the supposed scheduling difficulties of Duterte's defense team. He said that this week, the defense canceled two days of hearings. The Senate impeachment court canceled its Nov. 26 and 27 hearings after lead defense counsel Sheila Sison informed Escudero that the lawyers and prospective witnesses were unavailable.

The trial was reset to December 1. The lawmaker questioned why the defense could not present even two witnesses during the canceled sessions despite claiming that four to six witnesses remained on its list. He said, Do you mean to say that, in those two days, they couldn't manage to come up with even two witnesses to present in court? The defense had initially requested 30 trial days to present evidence against four impeachment articles.

Ridon pointed out that those were initially for the four articles of impeachment. The prosecution withdrew three charges, leaving only Article II. Ridon cited the eight days already spent on the trial and three days canceled by the defense in arguing against further extensions. He said, I think we're only talking about two or three days for them to make their presentation.