Duterte Defense Challenges ICC Witness Admissibility

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's legal team challenges two ICC witnesses in The Hague as his trial approaches on November 30 2026.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is currently engaged in intense legal proceedings at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, where his defense team has formally challenged the admissibility of critical witness testimonies. This development occurs just weeks before his scheduled trial date on November 30 2026, as the court weighs arguments regarding his health and his capacity to stand trial for murder charges stemming from his infamous war on drugs.

Defense Challenges Witness Admissibility

Duterte's defense team, led by counsel Peter Haynes, has submitted a redacted request to Trial Chamber III dated November 9. In this filing, Haynes asks the court to order the Office of the Prosecutor to remove two specific witnesses, identified as P-1334 and P-1348, from its official list of witnesses. The defense argues that the accounts provided by these individuals are fundamentally unreliable and lack the evidentiary weight required for admission in a high-stakes international criminal trial.

Also read House Prosecutor Challenges VP Duterte to Take Stand in Impeachment Trial

Prior Recorded Testimony Details

Acting Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang had previously requested on October 26 that the chamber admit prior recorded testimonies from P-1334 and P-1348 under Rule 68(2)(b). This legal mechanism allows the prosecution to introduce evidence without the physical presence of witnesses. These statements allegedly implicate former Philippine National Police chief and incumbent Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa in the drug war operations, suggesting he played a central role in the implementation of the campaign.

Prosecution Alleges Target Lists

The evidence sought by the prosecution includes claims of target lists of drug personalities, as well as the existence of killing quotas and financial rewards for operatives. Additionally, P-1334's testimony is linked to specific incidents, including Incident 13, which involved a shootout that killed former Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. and Raul Yap, and Incident 53, which concerns the killing of an alleged drug pusher by Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Group operatives.

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Defense Claims Hearsay Evidence

Duterte's legal counsel strongly rejected these assertions, stating that the witnesses' narratives were substantially based on rumor, hearsay, and information obtained through media coverage rather than direct observation. Haynes pointed out that both witnesses were absent for almost the entire period charged under Counts 2 and 3. Consequently, the defense argues they possess almost no direct knowledge of how decisions were taken or how operations were conducted during Duterte's presidency.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

Haynes further argued that P-1334 recognized her account was based on stories she had heard and that her understanding of Incident 53 was limited to newspaper reports. For witness P-1348, the defense contended that her testimony lacks probative value because she cannot speak from personal experience regarding the alleged killing quotas. The defense requests the court to admit only parts of the statements unrelated to the acts and conduct of the accused.

Upcoming November Trial Date

Despite these procedural challenges, Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity and is set to proceed to trial on November 30 2026. The defense has taken no position on the prosecution's request to admit the witnesses under Rule 68(2)(b) but continues to strike out prior recorded testimonies they deem to be of marginal value. The court must now determine whether the fragmented chain of hearsay provided by these witnesses meets the strict standards of international justice.