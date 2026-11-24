Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's defense team has asked the International Criminal Court to reject a prosecution request to let 55 of 69 witnesses testify anonymously and 22 give evidence entirely in closed session, arguing the sweeping restrictions would violate his right to a public trial.

The defense team of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has formally opposed a request by the International Criminal Court prosecution to let most of its witnesses testify anonymously and to allow 22 witnesses to give evidence entirely in closed sessions.

The opposition was set out in a redacted filing dated November 23, 2026, released days before Duterte's ICC trial opens. The prosecution is seeking anonymity for 55 of its 69 testifying witnesses, about 79 percent, including 32 insiders. It also asks that 22 witnesses, roughly a third of those expected to testify, be authorized to give evidence wholly behind closed doors.

Also read ICC Schedules Start of Rodrigo Duterte Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

Defense Opposes Sweeping ICC Closed Court Sessions

Duterte's counsel Peter Haynes said the request represents a sweeping use of closed court sessions that unjustifiably infringes on his client's right to a public trial. The defense raised deep concern over the scope of the Office of the Prosecutor's request, saying the same objectively justifiable risk has not been established for each witness category.

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It argued that protective measures must be assessed individually rather than based on generalized circumstances, and that witness protection should apply only when justified by specific and objectively established risks. Haynes said the high-profile status of witnesses, increased media exposure, membership in the government or the Philippine National Police, residence in the Philippines or in areas where Duterte supporters live, or being known to the former president are insufficient reasons per se to warrant protective measures.

Duterte Team Objects to Prosecution Anonymity Requests

The defense also objected to the prosecution's request to anonymize evidence relating to 46 of the 56 charged incidents. According to the defense, granting that request would mean the public would hear identifiable evidence for only 10 incidents, and even then only partially, so no charged incident would be fully presented in public.

It said this raises concerns about transparency and the public's ability to scrutinize the evidence, and it called for closed sessions to be limited to specific portions of testimony where disclosure could pose an objectively justified risk. The defense asked Trial Chamber III to adopt necessary and proportionate implementation of pseudonyms and face and voice distortions, and to consider less stringent measures such as the targeted use of private sessions.

It said such steps would neutralize or mitigate the alleged risks while respecting Duterte's rights. It also said public testimony could help the court assess witness credibility and reliability while allowing the public to provide information useful to defense investigations. The filing asks the chamber, composed of Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, Judge Keebong Paek and Judge Nicolas Guillou, to reject the use of entire closed sessions for certain witnesses and to decide on private sessions on a case-by-case basis.

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The defense also sought rejection of additional special measures requested by the prosecution for a witness, though details of that request and the defense arguments were redacted in the public filing. Acting Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang has requested special in-court security measures to protect the witness's or another person's safety, physical and psychological well-being, dignity and privacy.

Victims Back ICC Protective Measures for Witnesses

He argues these protections are warranted in light of the high vulnerability of the witnesses, or to minimize the impact of testimony by providing psychological and emotional support. The Common Legal Representatives of the Victims back the prosecution's request, citing the prevailing political and social climate in the Philippines. They suggest the court adopt a comprehensive and prospective approach in its assessment to prevent a real risk of harm, intimidation or social ostracism to witnesses and their families.

The judges have yet to publicly release their decision on protective measures, leaving limited public information on which prosecution witnesses will be allowed to appear in court.