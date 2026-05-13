Duterte Defends Dela Rosa Amid Senate Tensions; Views Arrest as Rendition

Vice President Sara Duterte defends Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa against tense political developments. She describes the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte as an 'extraordinary rendition', not a lawful surrender.

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday defended Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa amid tensions that unfolded at the Senate earlier in the day. In an interview in The Hague, Duterte said she was saddened and angered by recent political developments in the country, particularly what she described as a ‘disrespect’ toward the Senate as an institution.

She reiterated her position that foreign courts and tribunals have no direct jurisdiction within the Philippines unless their orders are recognized and enforced through local courts. Duterte also described the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to foreign authorities as an ‘extraordinary rendition’ rather than a lawful surrender. According to the Vice President, former President Rodrigo Duterte was aware of the current turmoil in the Senate today.

She learned of tensions involving Dela Rosa after seeing reports on television. She remains in contact with allies in the Senate and is seeking ways to extend support to Dela Rosa amid the ongoing controversy. On the impeachment complaint transmitted by Congress, Duterte declined to elaborate, saying her legal and impeachment teams are already handling the matter.

The Vice President mentioned her conversation with Senator Dela Rosa and how they attempted to call her earlier in the day, but she was unable to answer





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Vice President Sara Duterte Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Senate Disrespect Towards The Senate As An Institutio Foreign Courts And Tribunals Jurisdiction Within The Philippines Impeachment Complaint

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