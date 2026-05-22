Dutch Health Authorities Confirm No Filipino Crew Members of MV Hondius Cruise Ship Have Tested Positive for Hantavirus

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in The Hague confirms that no Filipino crew members of the MV Hondius cruise ship, currently in quarantine, have tested positive for hantavirus. This news comes amidst the Dutch health authorities' report of a crew member, whose nationality was not disclosed, testing positive for the virus in quarantine.

THE HAGUE – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that no Filipino crew members of the MV Hondius cruise ship, currently in quarantine, have tested positive for hantavirus.

The confirmation came as Dutch health authorities reported on Friday that a crew member, whose nationality was not disclosed, had been brought to hospital after testing positive for the virus while in quarantine.

"The crew member who tested positive for hantavirus is not a Filipino. All 38 Filipino crew members in quarantine in the Netherlands are thus far in good condition," the DMW wrote in response to GMA News' inquiry. The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said the positive case "has since been admitted to the hospital as a precaution and is in isolation".

DOH says it has already been coordinating with the Netherlands to ensure proper care for the Filipino crew members, with Health Secretary Ted Herbosa meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Sophie Hermans, on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, to facilitate the eventual repatriation of all 38 crew members to the Philippines. The Philippine Embassy in The Hague has been in close contact with Dutch authorities and the Migrant Workers Offices in Berlin to facilitate the eventual repatriation





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Hantavirus MV Hondius Cruise Ship Filipinocrew Members Dutch Authorities DOH - Department Of Health World Health Assembly

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