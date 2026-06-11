Ducati has launched the Collezione 100, a collection of 10 motorcycles with iconic liveries inspired by the brand’s history. The special-edition models are limited to only 100 units each, making them a true gem for any motorcycle collector.

Ducati celebrates 100 years with the launch of the Collezione 100 , a collection of 10 motorcycles with iconic liveries inspired by the brand’s history. The 10 special-edition models are limited to only 100 units each, making them a true gem for any motorcycle collector.

First up is the Panigale V4 S 100, inspired by the 750 Imola Desmo, with a glitter silver finish. Meanwhile, the Panigale V2 S 100 wears the yellow livery from the 750 Super Sport Desmo, paired with burgundy details. For streetfighter fans, the Streetfighter V4 S 100 takes inspiration from the 900 Sport Desmo Darmah, with a black and gold colorway. The Diavel V4 RS 100 pays homage to the 900 Mike Hailwood Replica, with a red and green livery.

The XDiavel V4 100 features a blue, silver, and white colorway, with bronze-colored rims. The Scrambler 100 is inspired by the 1962 250 Scrambler, with a blue and silver color scheme. The Multistrada V4 RS 100 draws inspiration from the 500 SL Pantah, with a light blue body. The Hypermotard V2 SP 100 takes inspiration from the Ducati 860 endurance racer.

The DesertX 100 is inspired by the Pantah Ice, with bold yellow and blue colors. The Monster 100 sports the white, red, and green color scheme worn by the final edition of the first-generation Monster. Each model of the Collezione 100 also has a matching jacket and helmet exclusively for the specific model’s customers. Which motorcycle in this collection would you pick?

Let us know in the comments. More photos from the Ducati Collezione 100 can be found here





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ducati Collezione 100 Motorcycles Liveries History Panigale V4 S 100 Panigale V2 S 100 Streetfighter V4 S 100 Diavel V4 RS 100 Xdiavel V4 100 Scrambler 100 Multistrada V4 RS 100 Hypermotard V2 SP 100 Desertx 100 Monster 100

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