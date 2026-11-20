DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte that he could not explain the discrepancy between Cale88 Foods Corporation's declared sales and its cash inflows, as the Senate court set a new trial schedule.

A defense witness from the Department of Trade and Industry ( DTI) told the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday that he could not explain the discrepancy between the declared sales and cash inflows of Cale88 Foods Corporation, a company linked to Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

The testimony came on Day 45 of the trial, where DTI Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Ceferino Rodolfo was presented by the defense to establish the legitimacy of Cale88. Rodolfo testified that Cale88 is registered as an export enterprise under the DTI-Board of Investments (BOI) and has complied with the agency's registration requirements. He also identified the company as a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME). Cale88 is a banana chips production company partly owned by Carpio.

Also read DTI Undersecretary Testifies in Vice President Duterte Impeachment Trial on Business Registration

Senator Questions Discrepancy In Cale88 Financial Records

Senator-judge and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian questioned the huge disparity between Cale88's declared sales and its reported cash inflows. Citing DTI documents, Gatchalian said that from 2022 to 2025, the audited sales of Cale88 were P208 million. He then presented data from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), which showed that Cale88 had an inflow of P776 million compared to an outflow of P154.611 million.

Gatchalian also noted that based on a submitted balance sheet, there was P20 million in advances from shareholders, but this would still not explain the large amount. He asked Rodolfo for possible reasons for the discrepancy, including undervaluing of sales or improper declaration.

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Rodolfo replied, In relation, Honorable Judge, to the operations of the company and the documents they submitted to us, we do not see any reason for the inward remittances to exceed the declared sales revenue submitted to us. Rodolfo later admitted that it was his first time encountering such a discrepancy involving a company.

He stressed, however, that he was not qualified to explain the figures, saying Cale88's president, treasurer, operating officer, and export sales manager would be in a better position to do so. The DTI also submitted bank certifications to the impeachment court, including one in 2023 indicating $352,000 in sales, or about P22.48 million at the current exchange rate. Rodolfo said this amounted to $721,283, or about P46 million.

Gatchalian noted that this was still far from the amount found by the AMLC. Gatchalian also noted that Cale88 did not avail of any tax incentives from the BOI, such as the income tax holiday (ITH). He asked why the company would go through all the trouble and then not apply for VAT zero rating or other incentives like the ITH and customs duty exemptions. Rodolfo explained that given Cale88 was export-oriented, the VAT zero rating was highly competitive.

He said, VAT zero rating is one of the things being fought over. It has to be very facilitative. Within that context, I also do not know why they did not apply. AMLC records showed that Cale88 received P776 million in cash inflows despite having only P125,000 in paid-up capital and declaring P208 million in sales.

Lawyer Links Cale88 Operations To Money Laundering

Lawyer Alex Cabrera, who prepared a forensic financial report on Duterte's bank and financial records, described Cale88's business model as implausible. He likened its operations to a revolving door, which he said was a symptom of money laundering. Senator Panfilo Ping Lacson said the central issue was not Cale88's legitimacy as a registered company but allegations that it may have been used as a front for money laundering.

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He said, What we want to see is proof or records, waybills, shipping records. I know you said earlier that those are with the Customs, but we are all wondering, at least, if the defense could refute the forensic financial analysis, and erase our doubts that Cale88 might have been used. Defense counsel Michael Poa clarified that Rodolfo's testimony was only preliminary, assuring senator-judges that the defense would present other witnesses to address the allegations.

Prior to Rodolfo's testimony, AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura told the impeachment court that Cale88 received P319 million from China and Hong Kong, based on covered transaction reports (CTRs) and suspicious transaction reports (STRs). The National Security Council (NSC) responded to these disclosures last October by saying it would look into the reported inflow of Chinese funds to Cale88.

Impeachment Trial Resumes Amid Schedule Delays

Vice President Duterte has generally been silent and uncritical about China's harassment of Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea, which critics say could be linked to her family's business ties with Chinese companies. In a related development, the Senate impeachment court has set a new schedule for the trial as it takes a brief break to give way for the Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget.

Impeachment Court Presiding Officer Francis Chiz Escudero initially announced that the trial would resume on Thursday, November 26, reverting to its original schedule of 10 am to 2 pm. However, lead defense counsel Sheila Sison asked for the indulgence of the court, saying their witnesses are unavailable on November 26 and November 27. She said, We would like to be candid to the court and say that our next witnesses are not available on November 26 and 27.

Also given that we are only informed today that there will be hearings for next week and as you know, this is not our only commitment and we had also made commitments to our other engagements. She added, We are not interested in a protracted, prolonged trial of this case and as this court has seen, the defense has been prudent with the time of this court, has not abused this court, and has not wasted three months time presenting witnesses that will eventually be withdrawn.

House prosecutor Terry Ridon asked for Sison's remarks to be stricken from the records. He also called for consequences to be placed on the defense for lessening the days of presentation. Escudero said he would take under advisement Ridon's manifestation. He also said the impeachment proceedings will resume next month on December 1, with the defense promising to present additional witnesses to address the allegations.