A DTI undersecretary testified that Cale88 Foods Corp., linked to Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, is an MSME because its project cost is below P15 million, as the defense sought to dispute a prosecution witness's claim that the company had an implausible business model.

A Department of Trade and Industry ( DTI) official testified Friday that Cale88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Vice President Sara Duterte's husband Manases Carpio, is classified as a micro, small and medium enterprise ( MSME) because its project cost is below P15 million.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who also heads the Board of Investments (BOI), made the statement during Day 45 of the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte. Cale88 Foods Corporation is a declared business interest of Carpio. Rodolfo appeared as a defense witness. Rodolfo said Cale88 applied for and secured a Certificate of Registration of an Export Enterprise through the BOI's Davao extension office.

Also read VP Sara Impeachment: Defense Witness Cale88 Red Flags Not Proof of Crime

BOI Delegates MSME Approval Authority

He also serves as Managing Head of the BOI. The DTI undersecretary explained that the BOI had delegated the evaluation and approval of MSME applications to its extension offices outside Luzon. Cale88 is classified as an MSME because its project cost is below P15 million, Rodolfo testified. He said the BOI streamlined its system in 2016 for MSMEs under a Board Resolution, meaning evaluation and approval became a delegated function.

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If a business is in Luzon, it falls under the Executive Director of the Industry Development Service. Outside Luzon, jurisdiction depends on the BOI Extension Office. For Cale88, the BOI Extension Office in Davao evaluated and approved the application, Rodolfo pointed out. Since it was registered, I assume that our Davao office did not find any objection to its application, Rodolfo said.

I did not see anything in the evaluation report indicating that there was an objection. Rodolfo added that Cale88 was not required to publish its registration notice in a newspaper of general circulation because of its MSME classification. This requirement does not apply to Cale88 because it is an MSME, he said. We simply post the notice on the BOI website because publishing it in a newspaper of general circulation is quite expensive.

Defense Challenges Forensic Expert Findings

Defense team lawyer Justin Gular said Rodolfo's testimony disputes the findings of prosecution witness and financial forensic expert Alex Cabrera. Cabrera earlier testified that Cale88 is not a real functioning business based on his analysis of the financial records of the Vice President and her husband. The exact term, Your Honor, if I may, by the supposed forensic expert is that Cale88 is allegedly an implausible business model, Gular said.

And of course, we seek to dispute, among other things, that monies were received by Mans Carpio from this corporation, Gular added. Cabrera, an accountant-lawyer, earlier testified that the Vice President and her husband have unexplained wealth worth P817 million to P1.5 billion. He cited non-declaration of their assets in their joint Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), including income from Cale88 Foods Corporation.

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Aml Consulting Head Testifies Against Corporation

The defense presented Rodolfo's testimony to challenge Cabrera's assessment that Cale88 had an implausible business model. Cabrera had included the company's alleged income in his examination of the Duterte couple's unexplained wealth. A day earlier, defense witness and AML Consulting PH head Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente testified that there were red flags in Cale88 Foods Corporation operations.

Dela Fuente said the firm only has two employees, received P319 million remittances from China, and recorded 757 covered transactions and suspicious transactions worth P1.2 billion. The impeachment trial is ongoing, with the defense seeking to rebut prosecution evidence through testimony from DTI and anti-money laundering experts.