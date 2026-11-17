The Philippine government will push for a reduction of the 12.5% tariff on Philippine goods entering the United States during US President Donald Trump's state visit, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said.

The Philippine government will lobby for a reduction of the 12.5% tariff on Philippine goods entering the United States during the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

Roque Details Tariff Reduction Goals

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said this is among Manila's goals for the bilateral meeting with US counterparts. Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday and is expected to hold talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday. Roque made the remarks at the sidelines of a press conference following the conclusion of the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council in Pasay City on Monday.

Also read Trump Joins ASEAN Summit in Manila as Philippines Hands Chairship to Singapore

She was asked if Manila would negotiate for the reduction of the 12.5% tariff slapped on Philippine exports to America. The Trade chief also spoke at the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit on Monday. Of course my wish is to bring down the tariff, Roque said. We want to be able to expand the exports to the US and to all other markets globally.

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She added that she did not want to disclose information regarding the meeting, noting that it is already in the 18th of November and they will bring up the matter. In a message to GMA News Online, Roque said, We do not want to speculate on the results of the discussions between the leaders at this point in time.

Context of US Forced Labor Tariffs

In July, the Office of the US Trade Representative imposed tariffs on 60 economies, including the Philippines, over their failure to impose and effectively enforce prohibitions on the importation of goods produced with forced labor. Days after, the Philippine government through the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, and Department of Labor and Employment issued a Joint Administrative Order establishing a mechanism investigating and blocking the importation of goods produced with forced labor into the country.

Roque asserted that the country prohibited forced labor and child labor. She noted that the Philippine government had already informed the US government about this. Since February, Philippine goods entering the US were subject to a 10% baseline tariff after the US Supreme Court declared US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy as unconstitutional. The 10% baseline tariff expired Friday, July 24, allowing the US government to impose fresh duties following its investigation into trading-partner countries' forced labor imports.

Roque declined to share specific details or the exact topics of the planned discussions with US counterparts, saying she does not want to preempt the meeting. She assured that they would disclose the details and outcomes once they were done with the meeting. Trump's visit to the Philippines will be a stopover before he heads to China to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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US Top Destination for Philippine Exports

The US was the top destination for Philippine exports in 2025, accounting for 13.46 billion dollars, or 15.9 percent of the country's exports during the year. It was also the fifth among the country's sources of imports, with 8.15 billion dollars or 6.1 percent. Data from the Office of the US Trade Representative showed US goods trade with the Philippines totaled an estimated 26.9 billion dollars in 2025.

US goods exports to the Philippines stood at 9.1 billion dollars last year, down 1.1 percent year-on-year, while its goods imports from the Philippines amounted 17.8 billion dollars, up 25.4 percent.