DTI-SBCorp Releases P15 Million in Loans for Electric Vehicle Transition under E-Transport Program

The Department of Trade and Industry through its Small Business Corporation has disbursed P15 million in loans to the first batch of transport cooperatives and operators under the E-Transport Loan Program, supporting the shift to electric vehicles.

The Department of Trade and Industry Small Business Corporation announced on Wednesday that it has disbursed P15 million in loans to the first batch of transport cooperatives and operators under its E-Transport Loan Program.

This initiative, launched in April, aims to support the transition to electric vehicles by allocating P2 billion for loans. Each vehicle qualifies for up to P1.5 million, with a maximum of P3 million per borrower. The program is part of the government's broader push to modernize public transportation and reduce emissions. DTI Secretary Cristina Roque emphasized the program's role in empowering small transport operators.

'With this program, we are giving our small transport operators and drivers an avenue to transition to EVs to ensure a more stable income for their families and reduce pollution in our communities,' she said. She added that the Marcos Jr. administration is committed to making the transition possible through accessible and affordable financing options.

The program targets public utility vehicle operators, including those from transport network vehicle services, provided they hold the necessary certificates and are registered with the DTI or SEC. Eligible borrowers can repay their loans over five years with a grace period of six to 12 months. The interest rate is set at 1% per month on a diminishing balance basis, equivalent to an effective annual rate of 6.7 percent.

The program is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric jeepneys and other green vehicles, aligning with the country's climate goals. The first batch of recipients includes cooperatives like Arca Guadalupe Market-Market Transport Cooperative and AFP-PNP Housing Taguig Guadalupe Transport Cooperative. The E-Transport Loan Program is a key component of the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which aims to phase out old jeepneys and replace them with safer, more environmentally friendly units.

Electric vehicles offer lower operating costs and reduced noise pollution, benefiting both drivers and commuters. However, the high upfront cost has been a barrier for many operators. This loan program helps bridge that gap by providing low-interest financing. Since the program's launch, DTI-SBCorp has been processing applications from various transport groups across the country.

The release of P15 million to the first batch marks a significant milestone. Officials expect that more funds will be disbursed in the coming months as more cooperatives complete their requirements. The program is also open to individual operators who are part of cooperatives or associations.

In addition to financial assistance, the DTI is working with other government agencies to provide technical support and training for EV maintenance. The Department of Energy and the Department of Transportation are also collaborating on charging infrastructure projects. The successful transition to electric public transport is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imported fuel and contribute to the national target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

The Transport Cooperative of the Philippines has welcomed the program, noting that it addresses one of the main challenges faced by operators.

'This initiative is a game-changer for our members who want to modernize but lack the capital,' said a spokesperson. The cooperative is encouraging its members to apply for the loans and take advantage of the favorable terms. The DTI-SBCorp loan program also includes provisions for working capital and vehicle rehabilitation, in addition to new vehicle purchases. This flexibility allows operators to choose the best option for their needs.

The program is expected to run until the P2 billion allocation is fully utilized. With the first disbursement completed, attention now turns to monitoring the impact on the ground. If successful, the program could be scaled up or replicated in other sectors, such as tricycles and buses. The government remains optimistic that the E-Transport Loan Program will pave the way for a cleaner and more efficient public transport system in the Philippines





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles Transport Loans DTI Sbcorp Jeepney Modernization Green Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARINA launches Service Contracting Program for maritime sectorThe Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has launched its nationwide Service Contracting Program for the maritime sector Monday at the Batangas Pier.

Read more »

More shops, better gardens, and a transport hub - BusinessWorld OnlineIN 2024, Ayala Malls announced a P30-billion investment for four flagship properties: Glorietta, Greenbelt, Trinoma, and Ayala Center Cebu. On May 16 this year, the 19th anniversary of Trinoma’s opening in 2007, Ayala Malls announced what they have been doing in Trinoma.

Read more »

Commission on Higher Education Launches Financial Assistance Program for Healthcare StudentsThe Commission on Higher Education (CHED) launched a financial assistance program for healthcare students completing mandatory clinical and field-based training, benefiting around 19,000 students nationwide.

Read more »

OWWA Announces Scholarship Program to Help OFWs Finish Engineering DegreesThe Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide scholarships under the Lifelong Learning Education Assistance Program for OFWs (LEAP-OFWs) to enable qualified workers in Saudi Arabia and other countries to complete their engineering degrees through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of CHED. The program aims to translate work experience into academic credit, improve career prospects and encourage return migration with higher qualifications.

Read more »