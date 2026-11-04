DTI Rules Out Shrinkflation on 190 Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities Until December 31, 2026

The Department of Trade and Industry assured consumers that manufacturers will keep both prices and product quantities unchanged for 190 monitored basic necessities and prime commodities until December 31, 2026, ruling out shrinkflation nationwide.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday assured consumers that manufacturers will maintain the product quantities of 190 monitored basic necessities and prime commodities, ruling out shrinkflation among products covered by commitments to keep prices unchanged.

DTI Secretary Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque said manufacturers would not reduce the size, weight or quantity of their products while keeping retail prices the same, a practice known as shrinkflation. There will be no such practice. The product quantities will remain the same, she said in an interview on GMA Super Radyo DZBB. Roque last month said manufacturers had committed to maintaining the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities until the end of the year.

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The commitment now extends to December 31, 2026. Manufacturers know the current situation so this is the way of operating and this is also the way to assist and to help also, Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino. The DTI has set suggested retail prices for basic necessities such as canned sardines, milk and coffee products, bread, instant noodles, salt, bottled water, detergent and laundry soap, and candles.

Price Commitments Cover Basic Goods

The price commitments also cover prime commodities such as luncheon meat, meat loaf, corned beef, beef loaf, condiments, toilet soap and batteries. This is nationwide. No price increase until December 31, 2026, from Luzon to Mindanao. The DTI monitors prices nationwide through its regional offices and conducts weekly price checks.

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So far, there have been no violations, Roque said. The secretary stressed that manufacturers cooperation, rather than new regulations, is the basis of the commitment. She attributed the arrangement to the manufacturers own understanding of the economic situation. Roque described the approach as a way of operating that also helps the public during difficult times.

Her remarks were delivered in a mix of English and Filipino. Under the arrangement, the DTI does not rely only on manufacturers promises. The department monitors prices nationwide through its regional offices and conducts weekly price checks on the covered items. For households, the DTI commitment means that both the price and the quantity of covered items should stay the same through the end of 2026.

DTI Monitors Prices Nationwide

Shoppers buying staples such as bread, instant noodles, canned sardines, and bottled water can compare packaging against past purchases to verify the guarantee. Aldeguer-Roque said the DTI weekly price checks have so far found no violations. She stated that the department will continue monitoring prices through its regional offices, which means any reported breach would be reviewed at the regional level before the next review cycle.

Consumers who notice a change in product size, weight, or quantity on covered items can report it to the DTI. The department monitoring schedule and regional presence are the main tools it has to check compliance until December 31, 2026. The DTI has been working with manufacturers to hold prices steady during the current period, and the secretary said the quantity guarantee is part of that same arrangement. The assurance covers 190 monitored basic necessities and prime commodities.

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Manufacturers have committed to keeping the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities unchanged until December 31, 2026. The arrangement applies nationwide, from Luzon to Mindanao, so consumers in every region are covered by the same timeline. In the interview, Aldeguer-Roque directly addressed concerns that companies might quietly shrink packaging to protect their margins. Her answer was blunt: there will be no such practice, and product quantities will remain the same.

Consumers Can Report Violations

The DTI continues to monitor prices nationwide through its regional offices and conducts weekly price checks. Consumers who notice any change in product size, weight, or quantity on covered items are encouraged to report it to the DTI for review.