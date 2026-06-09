DTI Revives RACE Programme to Support ICE Vehicle Production Amid Growing EV Push

The Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry reactivates the RACE incentive scheme, offering fiscal support for domestic manufacturing of internal combustion engine vehicles, while still encouraging electric vehicle development.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced yesterday that the Revitalizing the Automotive Industry for Competitiveness Enhancement (RACE) programme will be reinstated after a brief suspension earlier this year.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque explained that the decision was driven by the continuing demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the Philippines and the need to preserve the industrial capacity of local manufacturers. While the government has been vocal about its commitment to electric vehicle (EV) adoption, officials said that a balanced approach is required because many sectors of the economy still rely heavily on gasoline‑powered trucks and vans.

Roque said that detailed guidelines for the renewed RACE programme will be issued in the coming weeks, outlining the eligibility criteria, the size of fiscal incentives, and the timeline for application. The move overturns an earlier announcement that the RACE programme would be discontinued in favour of a new Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy aimed at attracting foreign and domestic investment in EV production.

In her remarks, the trade secretary highlighted that certain vehicle categories - for example the Toyota Tamaraw light commercial vehicle - remain essential for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that depend on affordable, dependable transport for goods delivery and logistical support. She added that public safety agencies such as police forces, fire departments, and emergency medical services continue to prefer ICE models because of their established refuelling infrastructure, longer range under heavy load, and proven reliability in critical situations





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