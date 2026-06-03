DTI Reinforces Safety and Quality Standards for School and Office Supplies

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has implemented the Philippine National Standards (PNS) to ensure the safety and quality of school and office supplies used by millions of Filipino students, teachers, and workers.

The Department of Trade and Industry ( DTI ) is reinforcing safety and quality standards for school and office supplies used daily by millions of Filipino students, teachers, and workers through the Philippine National Standards ( PNS ).

Under the system, each product is governed by a specific technical standard that sets minimum requirements on safety, durability, performance, labeling, and quality to ensure suitability for consumer use. DTI Bureau of Philippine Standards Assistant Division Chief Myra Magabilin said the standards are designed to ensure that commonly used school and office items are safe, reliable, and fit for everyday use.

These standards help ensure that the products we use every day in schools, offices, and homes are safe, durable, reliable, and suitable for consumers and users. Before a product is declared mandatory, there are procedures and processes. The regulatory body has to conduct studies, including risk and impact assessments, to determine whether a product should be regulated. Officials said the standards also include safety restrictions on potentially harmful substances.

Items such as crayons, watercolor paints, chalk, and erasers are subject to limits on lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and chromium content, while markers must comply with chemical safety requirements, including limits on formaldehyde. The DTI said the PNS framework functions as a baseline for ensuring product safety and quality rather than a rating system, with each standard serving as a technical blueprint for specific products.

Products that comply with PNS requirements are deemed safer, more durable, and more reliable, while non-compliant items may be flagged as substandard or unsafe. As the back-to-school season approaches, the DTI urged consumers to read labels carefully, follow product instructions, and purchase supplies from reputable brands, while paying attention to safety warnings and handling information on packaging





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Department Of Trade And Industry DTI Philippine National Standards PNS School And Office Supplies

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