DTI-Davao urges shoppers to verify PS and ICC certification marks on holiday lights to prevent accidents, while price controls on basics remain active until December 31.

The Department of Trade and Industry in the Davao Region has issued a strict reminder for consumers to purchase only certified Christmas lights to ensure a safe and accident-free holiday season. DTI-Davao Assistant Regional Director Rachel Remitio emphasized the necessity of verifying safety certifications while addressing the early start of Christmas decorations in local stores. The warning was delivered during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum held on Monday, November 23, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Mandatory Certification Requirements for Holiday Lights

Christmas lighting products must carry specific mandatory certification marks to be considered safe for consumer use in the Philippines. Remitio explained that locally manufactured lights must display the PS mark, which indicates compliance with local safety standards established by the government. For imported lighting products, consumers must look for the ICC mark, which certifies that the items have passed the rigorous inspection requirements set by the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

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To combat the circulation of counterfeit documentation, the Bureau of Philippine Standards has implemented a new verification system for all ICC marks. Every legitimate ICC mark now includes a unique QR code that consumers can scan to reveal the manufacturer's details and the validity of the certification. Remitio warned that despite this security feature, fake ICC marks still exist in the market, making it crucial for buyers to verify the code before making a purchase.

Approximately 290 specific products are currently covered by these mandatory certification rules, and the complete list is accessible on the Bureau of Philippine Standards website. The regulations specifically apply to filament and LED lighting sets designed for indoor use or those explicitly marked for both indoor and outdoor application. This broad category ensures that the most common types of decorative lighting sold during the holidays meet strict safety thresholds.

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Exclusions and Regulatory Enforcement Actions

Not all holiday lighting products fall under the mandatory certification umbrella, as certain types are exempt from these specific regulations. Lights that are permanently built into Christmas trees, decorative lanterns, and other fixed decorations are not subject to the same certification requirements. Additionally, rope lights, neon lighting sets, and any electrical sets that operate on direct current are excluded from the mandatory list.

Sets that come with a power adapter are also not covered by the mandatory certification rule, which creates a potential gap in safety oversight for some consumers. However, DTI-Davao maintains an active monitoring program to identify non-compliant products that should be certified but lack proper markings. Remitio stated that if the agency identifies these products in the market during their regular inspections, they will immediately file legal cases against the responsible vendors.

Price Controls and Consumer Complaint Trends

Beyond lighting safety, DTI-Davao is actively monitoring prices of noche buena essential items to prevent overpricing during the festive season. Consumers are urged to compare the prices of cheese, macaroni, and spaghetti sauce against the official DTI price guide to ensure fair pricing. This vigilance is supported by national price stabilization orders that keep the prices of 190 stock-keeping units from rising until the end of the year.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced on Thursday, November 5, that the prices for basic necessities and prime commodities will remain fixed until December 31, 2026. This list includes critical items such as canned fish, processed milk, coffee, bread, and laundry soap, which are essential for holiday preparations. The policy aims to shield consumers from price gouging as demand for these specific goods peaks during the Christmas period.

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Post-Holiday Quality Issues and Regional Trade Fair

Regulatory officials anticipate a surge in consumer complaints regarding defective electronics and warranty issues in the months following the holidays. Remitio noted that January and February typically see a significant increase in reports of quality imperfections for items like cellphones purchased as gifts. This trend highlights the importance of checking product warranties and keeping receipts for potential returns after the festivities conclude.

Looking ahead, DTI-Davao is preparing to support local businesses through upcoming trade events aimed at boosting regional commerce. The agency will showcase 44 enterprises from the Davao Region at Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair 2026. Scheduled to take place from December 4 to 8, the fair aims to generate P10 million in sales, providing a platform for local producers to reach a wider audience.