DSWD to Add Emergency Cash Grants to Food Aid for Earthquake Victims in Sarangani

The Department of Social Welfare and Development will complement its food distribution with direct cash transfers, speeding up relief for families affected by the June 8 quake and coordinating with local governments for rapid implementation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that it will expand its disaster response to include emergency cash transfers in addition to the food aid already being distributed to communities hit by the recent earthquake in Sarangani.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian spoke to reporters during a site visit in Glan, Sarangani on Sunday, where he met with Mayor Victor James Yap Sr. and several other municipal leaders whose towns were severely damaged by the tremor. The officials discussed the need to shift part of the relief effort from a one‑size‑fits‑all food‑box approach to direct cash assistance, which can be used to address a broader range of urgent needs such as repairing homes, buying medicines, or acquiring other essential items that are not included in standard relief kits.

Gatchalian emphasized that the President has directed the agency to act quickly once local government units submit their beneficiary lists, and that the DSWD is prepared to disburse funds without delay. In the meantime, the department continues its large‑scale distribution of food supplies. To date, 125,242 family food packs, 6,990 non‑food items and 7,428 ready‑to‑eat food boxes have been delivered to the hardest‑hit barangays.

These packages are intended to prevent hunger while the cash program is being set up and will remain in circulation for another two to three weeks to bolster the resources of municipal governments. Four mobile kitchens have also been deployed, providing hot meals to displaced families in makeshift shelters.

To confront the problem of contaminated or irregular water supplies, DSWD engineers have stationed a mobile water‑filtration unit in Sarangani, ensuring that affected households have access to safe drinking water while permanent utilities are restored. The relief operation is part of a broader, whole‑of‑nation strategy that includes other government agencies. The National Housing Authority has been tasked with conducting site assessments and preparing for the reconstruction of homes that were destroyed or rendered unsafe by the quake.

Officials from Davao Occidental and General Santos City have also been coordinated into the response, with the goal of delivering both immediate assistance and longer‑term recovery support across the region. Secretary Gatchalian reiterated the department's commitment to swift implementation, stating that as soon as the local government units provide the necessary beneficiary data, cash assistance will be released in accordance with presidential orders.

This integrated approach aims to address not only the immediate nutritional needs of quake victims but also their broader socio‑economic challenges, accelerating the path toward full recovery for the communities of Sarangani and neighboring provinces





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Emergency Cash Transfers Food Assistance Earthquake Response Sarangan Disaster DSWD

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