DSWD Special Payout Operations for Grab, Move It Drivers in NCR

The DSWD Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) has been serving a total of 45,522 beneficiaries in Metro Manila as of Saturday, May 16, with total disbursements reaching P227.61 million under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. The special payout operations for Grab, Move It drivers in NCR have been proceeding smoothly through their close coordination with participating TNCs.

In a statement, the DSWD said it has served a total of 45,522 beneficiaries in Metro Manila as of Saturday, May 16, with total disbursements reaching P227.61 million under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

According to the DSWD Crisis Intervention Program’s (CIP) latest payout report, Grab recorded the highest number of beneficiaries served with 37,344 drivers including Move It riders, receiving P186.72 million in cash aid. The DSWD has also served 4,300 JoyRide beneficiaries who received a total of P 215 million, while inDrive recorded 3,878 beneficiaries served who received P19.39 million.

DSWD: Special payout for Grab, Move It drivers in NCR from May 11 to 15, 2026 The special payout operations form part of the government’s interventions under the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) framework. DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said their special payout operations are proceeding smoothly through their close coordination with participating TNCs.

"Matagumpay pong nagpapatuloy ang ating special payout operations kada kumpanya para sa ating mga TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi riders at delivery riders na mga benepisyaryo ng P5,000 na cash relief assistance ng ahensya," Dumlao said on Sunday. (We are able to successfully continue our special payout operations per company for our TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi riders, and delivery riders who are the beneficiaries of our P5,000 cash relief assistance.

) She added that the company-based payout setup has significantly improved the flow of distribution operations and beneficiary verification.

"Mas naging maayos, mabilis, at organisado po ang ating payout operations dahil ginagawa natin ito per company. Malaki po ang naitulong ng ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga TNCs upang mapabilis ang verification at maiwasan ang pagsisiksikan sa payout sites," Dumlao said. (Our payout operations became more orderly, faster, and organized because we are doing it per company. Our coordination with the TNCs helped a great deal to hasten the verification and avoid crowding at the payout sites.

) The DSWD assistant secretary also lauded participating companies for securing accessible payout venues for their drivers and riders.

"Pinapasalamatan din po natin ang mga TNCs dahil sa paghahanap nila ng mga venue na mas accessible at mas maginhawa para sa kanilang mga riders at drivers," Dumlao said. (We also thank our TNCs because they looked for venues that are more accessible and more comfortable for our riders and drivers. ) She said payout operations will continue next week and urged beneficiaries to regularly monitor announcements from their respective companies.

"Magpapatuloy pa rin po ang ating payout operations next week kaya hinihikayat po natin ang ating mga riders at drivers na regular na makipag-ugnayan at mag-check ng updates mula sa kanilang mga kumpanya para sa kanilang schedule at payout venue," Dumlao added





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DSWD Crisis Intervention Program Unified Package For Livelihoods Industry Food And Transport Grab Move It Joyride Indrive Special Payout Tncs Payout Operations Beneficiaries Cash Relief Assistance Accessible Payout Venues Coordination Verification Schedule Payout Venue

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