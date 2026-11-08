DSWD-NCR Provides P10,000 Assistance to Pasay Vendors for ASEAN Summit Displacement

The Department of Social Work and Development National Capital Region distributed P10,000 to 30 affected vendors in Pasay City to compensate for income lost during the upcoming ASEAN Summit security restrictions. This direct cash aid supports livelihoods suspended from October 24 to November 20, 2026. The initiative ensures financial stability for vendors while the Philippine International Convention Center and Cultural Center of the Philippines host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

The Department of Social Work and Development - National Capital Region ( DSWD-NCR) distributed family food packs and financial assistance to approximately 30 vendors in Pasay City on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Each vendor received cash assistance amounting to P10,000 as direct compensation for lost income resulting from temporary sales suspensions.

Vendors Receive Direct Cash Compensation

The Philippine National Police and DSWD-NCR coordinated this distribution to mitigate the economic impact of security measures. The vendors were temporarily prohibited from selling their goods in Pasay City during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits. This financial aid aims to support the livelihoods of those directly affected by the event-related restrictions.

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Summit Venues and Security Restrictions

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits will be held in November 2026 at two major venues in Metro Manila. The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) are the designated locations for these high-profile international gatherings. The Pasay Traffic and Parking Management Office confirmed that these venues serve as the central hubs for the summit activities.

MMDA Suspends Public Event Permits

To ensure the safety and security of all participants in the summits, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has implemented strict operational suspensions. The MMDA will temporarily suspend the issuance of permits for fun runs, motorcades, processions, and similar public events from October 24 to November 20. This comprehensive ban covers a wide range of public gatherings to minimize traffic and security risks during the diplomatic week.

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Timeline for Summit Preparations

The strict security protocols and operational suspensions are in place in the National Capital Region in connection with the country's hosting of the ASEAN and related summits. The timeline for these restrictions aligns with the preparation phases and the actual duration of the international meetings. Vendors in the vicinity of the PICC and CCP must navigate these changes while relying on the provided assistance.

Support for Local Business Continuity

The financial assistance of P10,000 per vendor serves as a buffer against the income gap created by the sales ban. The DSWD-NCR action highlights the government's effort to balance national security requirements with the welfare of local commerce operators. The family food packs provided alongside the cash assistance address immediate nutritional needs during the suspension period.