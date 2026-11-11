DSWD Provides P10,000 Each and Food Packs to 54 Pasay Vendors Affected by ASEAN Summit

The DSWD has distributed cash aid and family food packs to 54 vendors in Pasay City who lost income due to the ASEAN Summit, with assistance ongoing for others affected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development ( DSWD) said it is continuing to provide assistance to vendors and workers in Pasay City who lost income after being barred from operating during the ASEAN Summit for security reasons.

The agency has distributed food packs and cash assistance to some affected vendors, but its relief operations remain ongoing. DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said affected vendors who have yet to receive assistance may still avail themselves of government aid. Dumlao urged those who need assistance to coordinate with their local government so they could be endorsed or referred to the DSWD.

Also read DSWD aids vendors to offset income loss during Asean Summit

DSWD Extends Aid to Affected Vendors

The agency, however, is also taking the initiative to reach out to affected vendors rather than wait for them to seek assistance.

Advertisement

"Umiikot po kami doon sa lugar. We have social workers going around the area at kasama rin po yung lokal na pamahalaan para hindi na natin hintayin na lumapit pa sila sa DSWD. Tayo na po mismo ang nagre-reach out na rin sa kanila," Dumlao said. The assistance is being provided through the agency's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, which offers financial aid of up to around P10,000, depending on the assessment of social workers.

Dumlao said the government understood the difficulties faced by vendors whose livelihoods were disrupted by the summit and was prepared to extend assistance to those affected. On Wednesday, the DSWD said it provided P10,000 each and family food packs to 54 vendors. The distribution was conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the San Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay.

Food Packs and Cash Assist Vendors

"Aside from cash assistance, the Department also provided family food packs (FFPs) as additional support," the DSWD said in Filipino and English. "This is part of the effort of the government, pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to ensure that families who will be affected by the important national activity will receive support," the agency added.

Earlier, on Nov. 8, the DSWD provided assistance to 30 vendors to offset income loss amid tighter security for the summit. In a post on Facebook that Sunday, the DSWD said FFPs were distributed for the affected vendors. The 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings will be held in Pasay from Nov. 15 to 17, with security tightened around those dates.

Advertisement

The summit was previously announced to take place from November 16 to 18, but the latest schedule indicates it will run from Nov. 15 to 17. Reproductions of paintings by Filipino National Artists cover alleged "eyesores" along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City and Buendia Avenue in Makati City on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The street installations were put up in preparation for the arrival of delegates attending the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Ongoing Relief for Summit Displaced

The DSWD continues to reach out to affected vendors, with social workers going around the area together with the local government to ensure that those in need receive assistance without having to approach the agency themselves.