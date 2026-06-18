DSWD-Davao Continues Relief Efforts After Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) continues to provide relief efforts to the municipality of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Balut Islands in Davao Occidental after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8. The department has distributed family food packs to several barangays in JAS and Balut Islands, and provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to children in Balut Islands to provide psychosocial support and help them process what they experienced, especially during the earthquake.

Following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, DSWD Field Office XI continues relief efforts . The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is ramping up the distribution of family food packs to the municipality of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) and Balut Islands in Davao Occidental, which have been heavily affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake .

DSWD-Davao reported that it has distributed family food packs to several barangays in JAS and Balut Islands. For the municipality of JAS, the department has distributed family food packs to Barangay Kitayo, Barangay Balangonan, Barangay Bobukid, Barangay Camalian, Barangay Butulan, and Barangay Nuing. For the northern barangays, the department has distributed family food packs to Culaman, Buguis, Caburan Big, and Caburan Small. Apart from JAS, DSWD-Davao said that it is continuously providing aid to Balut Islands.

The agency delivered family food packs to the island on June 18, 2026. On June 17, 2026, the agency delivered family food packs and provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to children in Balut Islands to provide psychosocial support and help them process what they experienced, especially during the earthquake. The local government unit (LGU) of Jose Abad Santos reported that, as of June 17, 2026, the number of injuries had risen to 40, with 13 still missing and seven deaths.

The number of affected families rose to 22,576, with 4,587 families remaining in evacuation sites and temporary shelters. The damage caused by the earthquake has increased, with 2,647 houses totally damaged and 4,052 partially damaged. The number of damaged government facilities includes 38 schools with 401 classrooms, 13 barangay halls, eight barangay gymnasiums, nine health facilities, and 12 other facilities





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DSWD-Davao Jose Abad Santos Balut Islands Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Relief Efforts

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