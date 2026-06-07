DSWD-Davao Certifies Ten Therapy Dogs Under Angel Pets Project for Vulnerable Sectors

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region has certified ten dogs as official therapy animals following temperament testing. These "Doctor Dogs" will provide animal-assisted therapy to beneficiaries, including survivors of abuse, under the Angel Pets Project.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Davao Region ( DSWD -Davao) has selected ten dogs to serve as certified therapy animals under its innovative Angel Pets Project Assisted Therapy program.

This initiative represents a significant expansion of the DSWD's efforts to incorporate complementary, animal-assisted interventions into its standard care protocols, focusing on the holistic healing, rehabilitation, and overall well-being of its vulnerable beneficiaries. The selected canines, officially designated as "Doctor Dogs," underwent a rigorous temperament assessment on June 3 at the Home for Girls and Women in Maa, Davao City. This marked the first such evaluation conducted by the regional office to qualify volunteer dogs for therapeutic duty.

The screening process is designed to meticulously evaluate each dog's behavior, stability, and capacity for safe, positive interactions with a diverse clientele, including children, women, senior citizens, and other individuals within the protected sectors. Approximately thirteen dogs participated in the comprehensive testing, and ten successfully met the demanding criteria, earning their official roles as therapeutic partners.

According to a statement from DSWD, the Angel Pets Project is a strategic effort to broaden modern methodologies that foster comprehensive recovery and emotional wellness for those under the department's care. The successful execution of the temperament testing was made possible through a vital partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which supplied essential technical expertise and guidance throughout the assessment procedure.

These certified Doctor Dogs will now collaborate with DSWD to implement Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT), an evidence-based intervention proven to enhance psychological health and emotional states. The program specifically targets survivors of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, leveraging the calming, non-judgmental presence of the dogs to facilitate communication and trust during the healing journey. The Angel Pets Project originated in Metro Manila, initially operating in facilities like Marillac Hills, before expanding to Metro Cebu and finally the Davao Region in March 2026.

Under the program's framework, the therapy dogs visit residents, with a particular focus on children and women, to provide a source of comfort and unconditional acceptance that can lower defenses and promote emotional expression. All participating dogs are volunteers that must pass the strict temperament evaluation to confirm they possess the necessary temperament of being calm, obedient, and friendly.

Furthermore, each dog's human handler must also satisfy specific qualifications to guarantee a safe and effective therapeutic engagement, ensuring both animal and human partners are prepared for their sensitive roles within DSWD facilities





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DSWD Angel Pets Project Therapy Dogs Animal-Assisted Therapy Doctor Dogs Philippine Animal Welfare Society PAWS Davao Region Vulnerable Beneficiaries Temperament Testing

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