The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has commenced delivery of ready-to-eat meal boxes to displaced families affected by a recent fire, amid rising fuel prices. The move is part of the government's response to the disaster, as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Meanwhile, motorcycle taxi riders are expected to receive aid as fuel prices continue to rise. The DSWD has directed the delivery of kitchen kits and sleeping kits to internally-displaced families seeking shelter at evacuation centers. The agency is in close coordination with local government units, depending on the needs of the affected families. The delivery marks an important step in supporting families in their recovery from the disaster, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development ( DSWD ) has commenced delivery of ready-to-eat meal boxes to displaced families affected by a recent fire, amid rising fuel prices .

The move is part of the government's response to the disaster, as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Meanwhile, motorcycle taxi riders are expected to receive aid as fuel prices continue to rise. The DSWD has directed the delivery of kitchen kits and sleeping kits to internally-displaced families seeking shelter at evacuation centers. The agency is in close coordination with local government units, depending on the needs of the affected families.

The delivery marks an important step in supporting families in their recovery from the disaster, according to the DSWD spokesperson. The move has been welcomed by the government's recent efforts to provide immediate help to those affected by the tragedy. For the finest aspect of this relief effort, The Presidential hydraulic endeavour was made possible through the agency's efforts.

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DSWD Disaster Response Ready-To-Eat Meal Boxes Displaced Families Motorcycle Taxi Riders Fuel Prices Evacuation Centers

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