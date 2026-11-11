DSWD Adds 73,341 Families to 4Ps in Cebu and Bohol

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office-Central Visayas registered 73,341 new families under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in Cebu and Bohol.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office-Central Visayas has officially registered 73,341 new families under the Set 14 cohort of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program across the provinces of Cebu and Bohol. This massive enrollment initiative marks a significant expansion of social protection coverage for vulnerable households in Central Visayas, aiming to alleviate poverty through conditional cash transfers and comprehensive family development support.

Registration Process and Onboarding Details

The intake and registration procedures for these new beneficiaries commenced in April and were executed in three distinct phases to ensure an organized and smooth processing workflow. The entire operation was led by the 4Ps City and Municipal Links teams, working under the direct coordination of local government units to identify and enroll qualified families systematically. This structured approach allows the agency to manage the influx of applicants efficiently while maintaining data integrity and procedural compliance throughout the selection process.

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Oath Ceremonies and Beneficiary Commitments

As part of the mandatory onboarding protocol, all newly enrolled families participated in Oath of Commitment ceremonies and comprehensive orientation sessions designed to clarify program objectives and individual responsibilities. During these events, beneficiaries formally acknowledged their obligation to prioritize the education, health, and nutritional well-being of their children as a condition for receiving financial assistance. The oath serves as a legal and moral binding agreement that reinforces the reciprocal nature of the social welfare intervention between the state and recipient households.

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Mandatory Requirements for Continued Eligibility

To maintain their qualification and continue receiving aid, beneficiaries must strictly adhere to specific program requirements including regular school attendance for children, routine health checkups, complete immunization schedules, and consistent participation in Family Development Sessions. These conditions are not merely administrative hurdles but are critical components of the holistic poverty reduction strategy that addresses both immediate financial needs and long-term human capital development. Failure to meet these stipulations can result in sanctions or exclusion from future benefit cycles, ensuring that resources are directed toward compliant and engaged families.

Regional Director Statement and Future Outlook

DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero emphasized that the acceptance of these new families provides a vital opportunity for poor and near-poor households to access essential services and improve their living standards. She highlighted the success stories of many families who have already graduated from the program and established sustainable livelihoods, serving as inspiration for the newly enrolled participants. The regional office continues to remind all beneficiaries of the importance of adhering to program conditions to preserve their eligibility and ensure the continuity of financial assistance.