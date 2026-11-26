Families of victims of Rodrigo Duterte's drug war are preparing for his crimes against humanity trial at the ICC in The Hague, with Nanay Llore Pasco traveling to observe proceedings on behalf of parents who cannot attend.

Families of victims of the Duterte administration's war on drugs are preparing for the opening of former president Rodrigo Duterte's crimes against humanity trial at the International Criminal Court, scheduled for Nov. 30, 2026.

Nanay Llore Pasco Travels to The Hague

The trial will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, and the former president faces charges of crimes against humanity in connection with killings linked to his anti-drug campaign. Rise Up for Life and for Rights held a send-off activity Thursday at the National Council of Churches in the Philippines along EDSA in West Triangle, Quezon City. The gathering honored victim families, including Nanay Llore Pasco, who was set to travel to The Hague to witness the proceedings.

Also read ICC Trial of Rodrigo Duterte Opens November 30 with Health and Jurisdiction Challenges

Families and advocates shared messages of support and anticipation ahead of the historic trial. Pasco, the mother of two drug war victims, embarked on a flight to The Hague. She lost two sons, Juan Carlos Lozano and Crisanto Lozano, to the drug war on the same day in 2017. As an observer, Pasco represents parents of slain drug war victims who could not afford to attend the hearings in the Netherlands.

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Pasco brings with her the bag of one of her children. She prayed for strength as her fight for justice continues. Pasco said in an interview: It is very important because the others are still afraid and I always say that because we are the ones left, we are the living, who else will defend them? Who else will speak up but us, the living?

Rise Up Supports Family Trial Costs

Rise Up covered the expense of Pasco's trip to The Hague. Members made contributions so that she could make the trip, signifying that they were serious about justice. Rubilyn Litao, coordinator of Rise Up for Life and for Rights, said families have spent nearly 10 years seeking justice and regard the trial as an opportunity to hold Duterte accountable for the alleged crimes.

Litao also traveled to The Hague with some victims' families, while supporters and advocates held parallel activities in the Philippines for those unable to make the trip. Litao said: Our journey, together with the family of the victims, is so long, difficult, complicated. But when we saw the determination of the families, especially the mothers who lost their children, who lost their husbands, their determination.

One of the mothers said I know that there should be justice, but I do not know how to attain it. The group said the send-off was intended to affirm the families' readiness to face the proceedings and support one another as the trial begins. Litao said Rise Up supports the prosecution's efforts to protect witnesses, including through the use of pseudonyms, closed sessions, voice distortion and safeguards for their families.

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Families Face Harassment But Seek Justice

She said victims' relatives continue to face harassment and bullying on social media but remain determined to pursue justice. Litao said the families were not concerned about the political influence of the Duterte family, stressing that their fight was for justice. Rise Up is relying on support from human rights defenders and churches to help cover the expenses of those traveling to the Netherlands, Litao said, appealing to the public to support the families' pursuit of justice.

The send-off gathering was held at the National Council of Churches in the Philippines along EDSA in West Triangle, Quezon City, where families and advocates shared messages of support and anticipation ahead of the trial. The event underscored the families' long wait for accountability and their determination to see the case through.

Duterte's ICC trial is scheduled to open on Nov. 30, with the former president facing charges of crimes against humanity in connection with killings linked to his anti-drug campaign. The trial marks a significant moment for victims' families, who have sought justice for nearly a decade.