Families of drug war victims traveled to The Hague to observe the opening of Rodrigo Duterte's trial at the International Criminal Court on November 30, with one mother saying they are fit to witness the proceedings.

Families of drug war victims have arrived in The Hague to observe the opening of former President Rodrigo Duterte's trial at the International Criminal Court, set for November 30 before ICC Trial Chamber III.

Among them is 72-year-old Llore Pasco, who lost her two sons ten years ago during the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign. She has a direct message for the defense team claiming Duterte is cognitively unfit to stand trial. Pasco, affectionately called Nanay Llore by human rights advocates, said that if Duterte is fit to stand trial, the families of drug war victims are fit to stand witness. She traveled to The Hague as part of a delegation of victims' relatives.

Also read Historic ICC Trial of Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Begins

Victims Firm To Stand Witness

In an interview with GMA News she said, Kung siya ay fit to stand trial, kami rin pong mga pamilya ng biktima ay fit to observe and witness the trial. That means: If he is fit to stand trial, we, the victim's families, are also fit to observe and witness the trial. Facing Duterte in court will mark the first time Pasco sees the former president in person, even if separated by a glass window in the courtroom.

Curtains may be drawn should judges approve a request for closed sessions. Kahit anong oras po, handa kaming tumingin sa mata sa mata, she declared. Dahil kapag ang tao ay tumingin sa mata sa mata, ibig sabihin totoo ang kanyang mga sinasabi. That means: At any time, we are ready to look at him in the eye, because when a person looks eye to eye, it means what they say is true.

Pasco also addressed online harassment directed at her after a photograph surfaced in September showing her smiling during the third status conference, the first public appearance of Duterte in 18 months. Critics on social media weaponized the image, accusing her of taking pleasure in seeing the former leader.

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Tungkol sa online bashing, kaming mga biktima, lalo ako, hindi ko na yon pinapansin, wala na akong pakialam doon dahil iniisip nila na baka sa pamamagitan ng paninira nila sa amin ay mapigilan nila kami sa aming pakikipaglaban. Nagkakamali sila, Pasco said. She added that the attacks only strengthen her resolve to pursue accountability. Yung mga naririnig at nababasa namin ay lalo pang nagpapalakas sa amin upang magpursige kami na ituloy yung laban.

That means: Regarding online bashing, we victims, especially I, do not pay attention to it anymore. Perhaps they think they can stop us from fighting by slandering us. They are wrong. What we hear and read strengthens us even more, so we can keep fighting.

Online Harassment Fuels Resolve

Pasco similarly dismissed assertions by Duterte's legal team that Philippine domestic courts should retain jurisdiction, emphasizing that no genuine investigation or due process was ever provided to victims' families in the country. As the delegation prepares for the historic courtroom encounter, local overseas Filipinos and Dutch advocacy groups have rallied around them.

Two days ahead of the trial, a coalition of individual volunteers, Filipino residents in Europe, and human rights supporters organized a community market in The Hague to raise funds for the families' housing, transportation, and daily expenses. Mary Grace Jangli, a hotel worker in the Netherlands since 2012 and co-organizer with Pinay sa Holland - Gabriela, stressed that the initiative is an organic community effort rather than a campaign bankrolled by prominent politicians.

Itong marketplace, binuo ito ng koalisyon ng lahat ng mga indibidwal at iba't ibang mga organisasyon na sumusuporta sa laban ng mga pamilya ng EJK victims, Jangli said. That means: This marketplace was formed by a coalition of all the individuals and various organizations supporting the fight of families of EJK victims. Vendors sold Christmas decorations, books, food, and handicrafts, keeping only their seed capital and donating the rest to the victims' support fund.

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With local temperatures dropping to 1 degrees Celsius and apparent temperature conditions hovering at -9 degrees Celsius, local residents also stepped in to protect the visiting relatives from the freezing winter. Members of Pinay sa Holland - Gabriela and Angat Pilipinas gathered donated thermal wear and heavy winter coats, while local Filipino families with spare bedrooms opened their doors to host the delegation. Jangli also dispelled online claims alleging that victims' relatives brought expensive luxury designer bags to Europe.

Community Rallies To Support Families

Yung mga bag na yun, actually bigay, pati yung mga jacket, mga dinonate ng mga kababayan nating Pilipino para sa kanila dahil alam nga namin na paparating na sila dito, Jangli clarified. She noted that purchasing heavy winter clothing in the Philippines would have been an impractical expense for the families. That means: Those bags were actually donated, including the jackets, donated by our fellow Filipinos for them because we knew they were coming here.

For Pasco, the trial's opening on November 30 coincides with a major personal milestone: her 73rd birthday. Reflecting on a decade of seeking justice, she described the journey as long but far from over. Sa loob ng napakaraming taon ng aming paghihirap at aming mga dinadanas na paglalakbay, ang sabi ko nga, mahaba na ang aming nilakbay pero mahaba pa rin ang lalakbayin, Pasco told GMA News.

That means: During so many years of our suffering and our suffering journeys, I say, we have come a long way but we still have a long way to go. Looking ahead to her birthday in the ICC courtroom, Pasco shared her wish for continued physical and mental strength to pursue justice. She also called for former Philippine National Police chief and Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa to face international charges in The Hague.

Ang wish ko ay dapat mahuli na at makulong si Bato dela Rosa, madala na dito sa The Hague. Dahil sabi niya, Pangarap niya na masamahan si Digong, di ba? Whenever he goes, kung wala siyang kasalanan, humarap din naman siya, Pasco said. That means: My wish is that Sen.

Bato dela Rosa be caught and jailed, and brought here to The Hague. Because he said he dreams of being with Digong. Whenever he goes, if he has nothing to hide, he should face the court too.