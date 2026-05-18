Drug War Protesters Call for Accountability Amid Escape of Senator implicated in War

Demonstrators and relatives of drug war casualties protested outside the Senate, charging Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies for enabling Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa to evade accountability, amidst his warrant of arrest from an international court. The warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Dela Rosa for his collaboration as the primary enforcer in the infamous authoritarian Duterte administration's drug war. Political and human rights activists from PAHRA demanded accountability for all officials implicated in extrajudicial killings and abuses under the Duterte administration.

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA), in conjunction with the bereaved relatives of drug war casualties, demonstrated outside the Senate premises on May 18, 2026.

They railed against the leadership of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies for enabling Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa to evade accountability amidst his warrant of arrest from an international court over alleged crimes against humanity. The warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to his part as the primary enforcer in the Duterte administration's drug war, which has resulted in the deaths of countless Filipinos due to extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

PAHRA and the families of victims appealed for accountability from newly elected Senate President Cayetano, citing his alleged role in implementing and shielding policies associated with the drug war and EJKs, as well as the Senate's inability to stop Dela Rosa from fleeing accountability while under its protection. Cabalitan emphasized that institutions should never act as a safe haven for individuals facing significant international accountability proceedings, and he further stated that accountability must stretch to those who enabled and sustained policies resulting in wide-scale killings.

The demonstrators also rebuked senators who supported the leadership change, outlining how the politicians prioritized political survival over democratic accountability. Furthermore, Cabalitan acknowledged that accountability should not stop with direct perpetrators. He mentioned that those who enabled, supported, or politically benefited from the killings should also face accountability.

Protesters reiterated their demand for full accountability for all officials implicated in extrajudicial killings and abuses under the Duterte administration and stressed that no political arrangement should overrule the rights of victims and their families.

"Justice cannot be selective, and accountability cannot end with one person," Cabalitan stated. "Victims' families deserve truth, accountability, and an end to impunity," emphasizing their unshakable determination for justice serving as a bulwark against political maneuvering





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Philippine Alliance Of Human Rights Advocates Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Drug War Duterte Administration Extrajudicial Killings (Ejks) Senate Leadership Change Political Maneuvering Victims' Families

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